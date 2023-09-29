Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way, check out this list of all the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

The new electric Mini is here, and we've seen combustion-powered versions of the next-gen model before. This marks the first time we caught a convertible, and it's in a hot JCW trim no less. We can better see how Mini will separate EV and ICE styling to make each distinctive, including rectangular taillights at the back.

We have the Revuelto with hybrid power, and the Huracan's successor will follow suit as Lamborghini moves towards electrification. Expected in 2024, these fresh photos offer a good overall look at its design. Underneath there could be a hybrid V8 with twin turbochargers and a 10,000-rpm redline.

New images of the next Kia Forte showed up this week on Instagram. We haven't seen much of this car, but it could be renamed K4 for certain markets including North America. Expect styling to follow suit with other recent Kia debuts like the K3 for Mexico. A debut should happen sometime next year.

In this sighting, it's not so much what we see but what we hear. The Toyota GR GT3 Concept was shown back in early 2022 and a production version is in the works. It may wear a Lexus badge when all is said and done, but there's no missing the high-revving V8 soundtrack from this test car caught on video.

The new BMW X3 should be just around the corner. We're expecting a debut in early 2023, but we get an up-close look right now in a fresh spy video posted online this week.

Another spy video catches the new Mercedes-Benz CLA in action. We're seeing a bit less camo on the sleek sedan, and we also see new headlights that, when illuminated, feature the Mercedes three-pointed star.

All indications point to the amped-up BMW M2 CS being an exceptional performer. It certainly looks aggressive in spy shots, and this new video from the Nurburgring backs up the styling with some supremely aggressive cornering.

The ZR1 should be the next Corvette trim to debut for the mid-engine C8 generation. Spy photos show a familiar shape, but the engine is expected to be a twin-turbocharged version of the high-revving 5.5-liter V8 from the Z06. This video at least confirms the engine, as its exhaust note – even at idle – is distinct. Do you hear any turbo whistle here?

Audi is preparing an RS6 version of its electric A6. It features a more aggressive body than the variants in other spy shots. The powertrain could make as much as 700 horsepower, judging by other vehicles sharing this platform

This Audi RS Q8 wears light camouflage. The wrap doesn't hide too much. It has quite a large grille in front and a fascia with big openings. At the back, there are a pair of oval-shaped exhausts.

A minor refresh is headed our way for the all-electric i4. We get a taste of that here, notably with fresh headlights visible through the camouflage. It's also worth noting that this prototype wears an M Sport package, which in this case should be largely aesthetic in nature.

There aren't many choices left for fans of wagons, but Mercedes-Benz keeps the fire burning with its long-roof E-Class. A bonkers E63 wagon should eventually arrive, but the less-powerful E53 – seen here with a possible plug-in hybrid powertrain – could still deliver 510 hp in a stealthy, practical package.

