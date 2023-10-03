[UPDATE] A new spy video has been attached at the top of the page.

Ferrari fans are living in a weird timeline considering the 812 Superfast replacement will most likely keep the V12 while the LaFerrari successor is widely believed to downsize to a V6. A new prototype of Maranello's next hypercar has been caught up close in Italy, flaunting high-voltage stickers indicating the test car was most likely a plug-in hybrid. In many cases, but not all of them, a PHEV setup comes along with a smaller combustion engine.

This prototype has an interesting rear considering the two exhaust tips sticking out are accompanied by microphones. These mics are coming out of the bumper from underneath the provisional taillights seemingly borrowed from the SF90 Stradale. Presumably, their role is to measure the decibels as road-going cars must not exceed a certain threshold. Ferrari is perhaps also fine-tuning the soundtrack of the combustion engine, possibly adapted from the 499P Le Mans endurance race car, which itself has the twin-turbo 3.0-liter unit derived from the 296 GTB and 296 GT3.

Ferrari hypercar new spy shots

12 Photos

Codenamed "F250," the LaF replacement is still very much a work in progress judging by the heavy camo that makes it look a bit weird from some angles. Despite the disguise, we are getting the impression it'll be far more aggressive than the previous flagship Prancing Horse launched over a decade ago. It has a plethora of air vents for cooling and aerodynamic purposes, plus a gigantic wing with chunky end plates. Judging by the angle of the wing, it's likely an active aero piece.

The large vertical air curtains at the rear give us an idea of just how wide the tires are, while the cutouts in the roof reveal Ferrari's upcoming crown jewel will have butterfly doors as was the case with its predecessor. Overall, the F250 sends out a track car for the road vibe, even more so than the extreme SF90 XX Stradale.

This is the type of car that Ferrari will have no problems selling months (if not years) ahead of its official debut. Unconfirmed reports from Italian forums state 599 coupes and 199 convertibles are going to be assembled, plus 30 units of a hardcore XX-badged special edition. The coupe is said to be revealed next year, with the open-top model and the XX to follow for a total production run of 828 units.