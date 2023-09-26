A refreshed Audi RS Q8 is coming soon. The range-topping high-performance SUV was recently spotted in Germany near the Nurburgring, still wearing the same camouflage pattern we saw previously. This time, however, the photos capture the Audi up close and at slower speeds for a clear view.

In fact, this is the exact same prototype we saw back in July. The number plates are the same; the sizable SUV rides on the same wheels and wears the same shade of black. Rather amusingly, Audi still hides the four rings in the grille despite the fact that the rest of the refreshed Q8 lineup debuted at the beginning of September.

Of course, the RS Q8 isn't like the rest. Whereas the updated SQ8 packs the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 with only 500 horsepower, the RS Q8 should soldier on with 591 hp. We say should because Audi already has a listing on its website for the 2024 RS Q8 with 591 hp, but the photos show the outgoing model. The price tag of $125,800 also reflects the older model, so it's possible the information is all placeholder material. That said, our spy sources haven't indicated any powertrain changes for the updated RS Q8. Considering it's already one of the world's fastest SUVs, it doesn't really need an upgrade.

What will change is the front end, and we've largely seen what that means with the recently revealed 2024 Q8. Expect cleaner lines with fewer angles and a connected lower grille spanning the width of the fascia. Higher up, the main grille will feature a new mesh pattern, and while the headlight shape remains the same, internal structures will change. We think the camo wrap on the rockers, fenders, and quarter panels is just a distraction that hides nothing new, but the RS Q8's lower rear fascia could have some minor updates to the design. Massive oval exhaust finishers still grab all the attention, however.

With the rest of the refreshed Q8 lineup already revealed and a 2024 RS Q8 webpage already up, a debut is certainly just around the corner. Expect it to launch first for Europe, with the big possibly just weeks away at this point.