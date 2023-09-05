The Audi Q8 has been on sale for about five years so it's only natural for the house of Ingolstadt to update its flagship SUV. Only the standard model and the SQ8 are being revealed today as the revised RS Q8 will break cover later. Despite being available since 2018, the swoopy sport utility vehicle still feels fresh inside and out in 2023. Nevertheless, the Four Rings felt the need to give it a nip and tuck to battle the 2024 BMW X6.

The changes start at the front where the Singleframe grille now has octagonal elements for both the Q8 and SQ8. Interestingly, the German luxury brand says it has changed the imposingly large corporate grille of the coupe-SUV to not only set it apart from the A-badged cars but also to denote it sits at the top of the hierarchy. The mid-cycle revision also includes chunky a pair of air intakes, even for the normal variant.

2024 Audi Q8

67 Photos

It's the headlights that represent a more significant upgrade compared to the pre-facelifted version. The 2024 Audi Q8 gets high-intensity LED headlights that can be optionally replaced with a matrix LED setup. On top of that are the HD Matrix LED headlights featuring a laser light for the high beam. The latter is automatically turned on at 43.5 mph (70 km/h). In addition, these new swanky headlights are configurable in the sense there are four light signatures selectable via the infotainment.

At the back, Audi is implementing OLED technology into the taillights to mimic the A8 fullsize sedan and the smaller Q5 crossover. These not only boast the usual coming home and leaving home sequences and dynamic turn signals, but also a safety feature. When the car behind comes within 6.6 feet (2 meters) of a stationary Q8, all OLED elements are automatically activated to make the posh SUV more visible.

The facelift brings three new metallic paints (Chili Red, Ascari Blue, Sakhir Gold) along with five alloy wheel designs varying in size from 21 to 23 inches. Stepping inside, the cabin can be had with a selection of nine decorative inlays and a few new upholstery choices. In addition, finishes such as fine grain ash, carbon twill, and aluminum linear silver grey are also available, depending on the variant.

In Europe, Audi will sell the 2024 Q8 as a 55 TFSI model with a 3.0-liter gasoline engine running on the Otto cycle. This six-cylinder mill produces 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque, enabling the luxury SUV to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.6 seconds and top out at an electronically capped 155 mph (250 km/h).

There's also a six-cylinder, 3.0-liter diesel engine in the form of the 45 TDI with 228 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm), good for a 7.1-second sprint and a 140-mph (226-km/h) top speed. Step up to the 50 TDI model and you get 282 hp and 441 lb-ft (600 Nm) for a sprint in 6.1 seconds and a maximum speed of 150 mph (241 km/h).

2024 Audi SQ8

34 Photos

As far as the SQ8 is concerned, it gets a larger 4.0-liter V8 gasoline engine with a massive 500 hp and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in just 4.1 seconds en route to an electronically governed 155 mph (250 km/h). This brawny eight-cylinder unit can switch off four of its cylinders in a matter of milliseconds to reduce fuel consumption when that extra power is not needed.

The SQ8 gets 21-inch wheels with 285/45 tires but there are also 22- and 23-inch options, including a new 23-inch dedicated set with 285/35 rubber. Stopping power is supplied by 400-mm front and 350-mm rear discs with S-badged front brake calipers in either black or red. As with the regular Q8, it gets Quattro permanent all-wheel drive and an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox, which changes gears quicker on the SQ8.

The 2024 Audi Q8 / SQ8 will be available to order in Europe later this month. Pricing in Germany starts at €86,700 for the 45 TDI, followed by the 50 TDI at €89,700, the 55 TFSI at €89,900, and the SQ8 at €119,500.