Audi Isn't Done With The Nuvolari. A Convertible May Happen

THE BREAKDOWN The Nuvolari is limited to 499 coupes.

Audi hints at a Nuvolari Spyder with a different production run.

The coupe costs 600,000 euros in Germany.

It’s safe to say Audi took us all by surprise yesterday when it introduced a de facto replacement for the R8. Although the Nuvolari looks like a concept car, this is essentially what deep-pocketed customers will get once deliveries begin in the first half of 2027. Production will be capped at 499 units, but the company is already hinting at a possible convertible follow-up.

In an interview with Top Gear magazine, CEO Gernot Döllner was asked whether there are also plans to build 499 examples of a Nuvolari Spyder. While he said no, he was referring only to the production quantity, effectively confirming that a droptop is already in the works. Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that Audi’s most powerful car ever will get a folding roof, given that the mechanically related Lamborghini Temerario is also set to receive Spyder treatment.

Döllner’s response suggests that a Nuvolari Spyder would carry a separate production run, should it happen. We would wager Audi would build even fewer examples and charge a premium over the coupe, which starts at €600,000 in Germany. While this is speculative, reading between the lines of the CEO’s comments suggests that an unspecified number of convertibles is planned.

2025 Audi Concept C Photos by: Audi 2025 Audi Concept C Photos by: Audi

Fabric Roof Or Targa Top?

It’s too early to say whether it will use a fabric roof like the R8 Spyder before it. With the Concept C revealed last year, Ingolstadt took a different approach by introducing an Audi-first targa-style hardtop that stows electrically behind the seats. The production version of the brand’s smaller fully electric sports car is due in 2027 and will exclusively feature this setup, as there are no plans for a fixed-roof coupe.

While the Nuvolari has a limited production run, Audi hasn’t said whether the production-ready Concept C will also be a temporary member of the lineup. These two are the company’s first models to introduce a fresh, monolithic design language and a rethought interior layout with higher-quality materials and more analog controls.

Meanwhile, Audi is open for business and will happily sell you a Nuvolari coupe; if your bank account allows it. The plug-in hybrid V8 machine is coming to the United States, but pricing details have not been disclosed. It’s also unclear how the 499 units will be allocated globally, though more details are expected later this year.

2027 Audi Nuvolari 19 Source: Audi

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: With the Nuvolari and Concept C, Audi appears to be trying to reignite the spark of the original R8 and TT models. While sports cars are niche products, the surprisingly bold new design direction will trickle down the range in the coming years to volume models.

Ingolstadt is hitting the reset button, and dare we say, it’s off to a strong start. Sister VW Group brand Porsche is lending a helping hand in Audi’s renaissance. The Nuvolari has ties to the Temerario, much like next year’s Concept C will be linked to the electric Boxster/Cayman. Yes, the 718 EV duo is still happening.

Source: Top Gear

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