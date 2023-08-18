Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way, check out this list of all the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Here's the Aston Martin Vantage Volante. It wears light camouflage, which provides a good idea of the final design. Oddly, this one has rusty exhaust pipes, which we don't expect to see on the production vehicle.

AC Schnitzer is a famous BMW tuner. It's working on a hotter M2 with a more aggressive body.

This Cadillac Celestiq shows the upcoming luxury sedan with its active rear spoiler up. The production model arrives for the 2024 model year.

This GV80 Coupe looks particularly aggressive. It has large intakes in the lower fascia, and there are quad exhaust pipes at the back.

The Hyundai Bayon refresh has small styling tweaks like revised headlights.

The Lotus Type 133 will be an electric sedan. These spy shots provide a good glimpse of it. There are three-tiered headlights and a low-slung nose. A flowing roofline leads to a short tail.

This CLA-Class wears heavy camouflage, but we can get a glimpse at the headlights.

Here are the Mercedes-AMG E53 Sedan And Wagon wearing very little concealment. It's not too hard to imagine how they'd look when the production model arrives.

These spy shots of the refreshed Skoda Octavia provide a great look into the cabin. It appears that the center screen is larger than on the current vehicle. There are also small tweaks to the front and rear exterior styling.

The ID. Buzz GTX Long-Wheelbase will be the more powerful trim available in the US. The only major exterior change is a revised front fascia. VW already confirms it makes a total of 335 hp.

