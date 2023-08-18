The entry-level Hyundai crossover money can buy in the United States is the Venue, which starts at $19,650 for the 2023 model year. However, in Europe, the brand has a different base model that isn’t available outside the region. Revealed in March 2021, the Bayon is the most affordable SUV from the South Korean company on the Old Continent and it is currently being prepared for a minor mid-cycle refresh.

What you see in the gallery below are the first spy photos of the facelifted Bayon, showing a camouflaged prototype testing on public roads in Southern Europe. The disguise creates the illusion of a heavily revised exterior design, though, upon closer inspection, it appears that the visual changes will be kept to the minimum. At the front, it seems that the LED daytime running lights will gain a new sleeker shape and one might even speculate there will be a coast-to-coast LED strip like on the new Kona. The main lighting clusters might also receive a new form but we can’t confirm that for the time being.

Gallery: Hyundai Bayon facelift first spy photos

18 Photos

This is literally everything we can tell about the design of the facelifted Bayon so far. The rear end seems untouched and even the wheels design appears to be identical with the model that is currently available in Europe. We don’t have a detailed look at the interior but the fact that there’s no camouflage covering the dashboard on this prototype makes us believe the tweaks inside the cabin will also be minimal.

On the Old Continent, the Bayon is positioned below the Kona and is available with a choice between three gasoline engines. The base unit is a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated engine with just 83 horsepower, while a 1.4-liter mill sits above it with an output of 100 hp. If you want turbocharged power, you can go for the 1.0-liter T-GDi motor, available in two power stages with 100 hp and 120 hp. There’s a wide selection of transmissions, too – a five-speed manual for the base engine, six-speed manual and automatic transmissions for the 1.4-liter unit, and an optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic for the turbo engine.

We don’t think the Bayon will get big upgrades under the hood. After all, Hyundai wants to keep the price of the crossover as low as possible and a high-tech electrified powertrain would go against that policy. The Bayon kicks off at around $19,400 in Europe, while the new Kona has a starting price of $27,700. Hyundai will probably keep the distance between the two models, which means the Bayon won’t get the latest tech from the South Korean manufacturer with the mid-cycle facelift.