The Volkswagen ID. Buzz will go on sale in the United States in 2024, and the higher-performance GTX trim will arrive later that year. These spy shots catch the more-powerful variant testing in Europe without a bit of camouflage.

The ID. Buzz is coming to the US solely in long-wheelbase form, whereas Europe also gets a short-wheelbase variant. This one is the larger model, and there's no camouflage on it.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX LWB Spy Photos

18 Photos

Below, you can see one of the ID. Buzz GTX spy shots and the version of the van launching first in the US. The lower fascia is the most noticeable difference. The more powerful model has an opening spanning the vehicle's width with a vertical section on each edge. A trapezoidal grille with a mesh interior is at the bottom of the nose.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX LWB Spy Photo Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB

There are two examples of the GTX in these photos. They have the same body, but the wheels are different. One of them has a five-spoke design with a black center and metallic rim. The other has five, angled spokes.

There are no visible changes to the back.

Despite the expansive greenhouse, the photos don't provide a good look into the cabin. What's visible looks the same as the existing ID. Buzz. VW Commercial Vehicles Research and Development boss Kai Gruenitz previously said the GTX was getting special exterior colors, unique interior touches, and "some additional features."

The GTX uses an electric motor to power each axle. VW already confirms they have a total output of 335 horsepower, versus 282 hp for the base, rear-drive model. The torque output and battery capacity aren't available yet. It can reach 62 miles per hour in 6.4 seconds.

VW is also developing a long-wheelbase, all-wheel-drive ID. Buzz. No powertrain specs are available yet, but the output would presumably be less than the GTX's 335 hp.

The long-wheelbase ID. Buzz is 9.8 inches longer than the shorter variant. This variant's wheelbase is 127.5 inches long and has a total length of 195.3 inches. The changes require the side doors to be 7.5 inches wider.

Take a tour of the ID. Buzz: