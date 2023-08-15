The Aston Martin Vantage in its current form was launched in 2018, replacing the previous-generation model which stayed in production for 12 years. While the British automaker probably won’t wait that long until a successor to today’s Vantage is introduced, the model still has at least a few more years on the market. This means a mid-cycle refresh would be needed to keep the sports car competitive and we have new spy photos showing the Vantage Roadster, the vehicle’s open-top version.

Caught close to Aston Martin’s test center at the Nurburgring, this trial vehicle wears camouflage foil that covers the entire body. It’s more than just a disguise as the automaker uses the fluoro-green wrap for marketing purposes displaying the phrase “Thrill. Driven.” There’s a lot to be seen under the camo though, including what appears to be a wider grille and completely new headlights with a sweptback design. There’s also a prominent front spoiler lip and new hood vents that have been repositioned closer to the center.

Gallery: Aston Martin Vantage Volante new spy photos

13 Photos

At the back, we can’t notice anything new, though the camouflage could be hiding minor revisions that are invisible to the eye yet. There’s something annoying with the rear fascia and this is the set of four exhaust pipes integrated into the lower section of the bumper. Those exhausts aren’t aligned with each other and are in pretty rusty condition, as opposed to the chromed tailpipe finishers we know from the current Vantage. Of course, for the final production version of the revised sports car, these pipes will have a more refined look.

As far as we are aware, there’s a 4.0-liter V8 attached to those pipes. In the current Vantage, this mill generates up to 527 horsepower and 505 pound-feet in the F1 Edition version, and this output could be increased a little with the facelift. No V12 option is under development, though.

The revised Vantage is one of several new or refreshed products Aston Martin plans to launch soon. In addition to the recently introduced DB12, seven new models are expected between now and 2026. The Vantage could debut before the end of this year.