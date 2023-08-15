It was December 2021 when Genesis hinted at the prospects of a GV80 Coupe but it wasn't until this past April when a concept was unveiled at the New York Auto Show. Shortly after the reveal in the Big Apple, Hyundai's luxury division confirmed plans for a road-going version. It's expected to come out next year, possibly as a 2025MY in the United States. Meanwhile, there's still testing that needs to be done before starting series production.

South Korea's belated answer to the BMW X6 and Mercedes GLE Coupe was first spied back in February 2023. At that time, it was wearing double-layered camouflage but now the disguise is much thinner to reveal some of the finer details. The Genesis GV80 Coupe has an updated front grille and surprisingly large air intakes. It's hard to miss the generously sized quad exhaust tips along with large two-tone wheels wrapped in sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe spy photos

Echoing the concept car before it, the prototype has a massive ducktail as wide as the rear end. The roof-mounted spoiler is also a spitting image of what we saw a few months ago. As a matter of fact, the spy shots confirm the concept car was an accurate preview of the subsequent production model. When the final version will break cover in 2024, you won't be finding the Recaro driver’s seat. In addition, the roll cage will also be gone.

The GV80 Coupe is likely to be based on an upcoming facelift for the conventionally shaped luxury SUV. Rumor has it that both models (and the G80 facelift) will get a massive 27-inch curved OLED that will merge the instrument cluster with the infotainment as seen in many other cars launched in recent years. It's too soon to say whether the posh SUV will come only in a four-seat variant with individual rear seats like the concept or there will also be a regular three-passenger rear bench.

We're hearing the swoopy version could be offered exclusively with the larger 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine while the regular GV80 is said to drop the diesel engine. This prototype certainly looks like it has a potent engine, and we'll remind you the six-cylinder makes a healthy 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet (530 Newton-meters) of torque in its current form.

While the GV80 Coupe will be a new addition to the lineup, a recent report states Genesis plans to drop the G70 due to slow sales.