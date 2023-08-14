New spy photos show aftermarket specialist AC Schnitzer readying a hotter BMW M2 called the ACS2 Sport. The coupe isn’t getting a complete makeover, but camouflage attempts to hide the visual updates.

The tuned M2 features a sportier front splitter, dive planes, and bigger blades in the intakes. Along the side, AC added dive planes to the front fenders, while the rear has a large wing, a new diffuser, and the tuner’s monogrammed tailpipes, which likely attach to an upgraded exhaust system and engine.

Gallery: BMW M2 AC Schnitzer ACS2 Sport Spy Photos

10 Photos

Powering the new M2 is BMW’s S58 engine. The twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine produces 453 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque from the factory. The ACS2 Sport should get an increase in output, especially if its upgrades for other models are any indication. The tuned M2 could gain as much as 50 hp with AC’s helpful hand.

The extra horsepower should improve its performance stats. The standard M2 can reach 60 miles per hour from a standstill in 4.1 seconds when equipped with the six-speed manual gearbox. The optional eight-speed automatic is quicker, reaching 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, and those numbers should decrease with the ACS2 Sport.

BMW limits the M2’s top speed to 155 mph, but the optional M Driver’s Package increases that to 177 mph. AC might increase that number in its model. The tuner offers visual and performance upgrades for other BMW models, Jaguar, Mini, and Toyota.

We don’t have any photos of the AC’s interior, but we don’t expect any significant changes. The tuner could tweak some trim or add unique embroidery to the seats or floor mats. The dash-spanning BMW Curved display that houses the driver’s screen and infotainment system will remain, leaving AC with little to change or update inside.

The ACS2 Sport in the spy shots sits lower than the standard M2. It’ll likely debut with adjustable coilovers and other new suspension bits. The ride height should drop by about 1.2 to 1.6 inches (30 to 40 millimeters) with staggered 20- or 21-inch forged alloy wheels at the corners.

It’s unclear when AC Schnitzer will fully reveal the ACS2 Sport, but we expect the upgraded M2 to be available starting early next year. The BMW M2 went on sale earlier this year in the US. The 2024 M2 starts at $64,195 (the price includes the $995 destination charge).