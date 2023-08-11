Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way, check out this list of all the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

An even more aggressive Alpine A110 is on the way. We don't know its name yet, but the vehicle has big inlets on the hood, a larger rear wing, and a rear deck spoiler.

This BMW M2 CS wears a front fascia with a complex design that has a variety of openings. A spoiler attaches to the rear deck.

The BMW M5 Touring is on the horizon combining power and utility. The engine is reportedly a version of the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 plug-in hybrid from the BMW XM. The model allegedly debuts in 2024.

The refreshed Genesis G80 features revised lighting at the front and rear. The headlamps feature pixel-like LED elements.

Hyundai is preparing to make styling tweaks to the i30. Judging by the little bit that's visible, the updates are fairly minor.

Maserati is preparing to take off the GranTurismo's roof to create the new GranCabrio. This one doesn't have a bit of camouflage but plants and trees partially obscure it. The design appears to be largely the same as the coupe except for revisions to the rear deck to make room for the folding top.

The Mini Cooper EV will get a hot John Cooper Works variant. It has a revised front fascia with a pair of uprights in the center. The model also features a big rear spoiler on the roof. Big brakes are visible behind the wheels.

Ram conceals this 1500 pickup's nose and rear. The bigger news might be under the hood, though. The truck may adopt the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six that Jeep uses.

