The Skoda Octavia has a refresh on the horizon. These spy shots give us a great look at the upcoming model, including our first view into the vehicle's cabin.

The new Octavia retains a familiar look, like in the earlier spy shots. The grille features vertical uprights, and the upper border dips down in the middle. The headlights have a roughly rectangular shape. The lower fascia has horizontal fins that lead to vertical inlets on the outer edges.

Gallery: 2024 Skoda Octavia Facelift Spy Photos Inside And Out

20 Photos

The profile view showcases sensors on each wheel hub.

The camouflage at the rear conceals more of the design. There's a glimpse of the taillights, which share a shape with the headlamps. The "Testfahrt, Danke" decal on the red vehicle's tailgate translates from German to English as "Test drive, thank you." The dark blue vehicle in this gallery is towing a small trailer.

The interior pictures show what seems to be a larger infotainment screen on top of the center stack. A piece of silver trim is beneath the display, and physical buttons are underneath that.

The driver looks at a digital instrument cluster. The only thing visible in these pictures is an image of the Octavia with the word "Placeholder" over it.

The center console doesn't appear to change, judging by these photos. There's a rocker switch for selecting the gear and a button for the electronic parking brake. A "4X4" emblem is visible on the upper trim piece in this section.

We don't have exact powertrain details about the updated Octavia. Since this is a refresh rather than a new generation, we don't anticipate any significant changes to the offerings.

Skoda released a product plan in April 2023. The infographic indicates the updated Octavia arrives in 2024. The brand also has quite a few EVs coming. The Elroq compact electric SUV also joins the range that year. The Enyaq, Enyaq Coupe, and a small electric car will arrive in 2025. An electric wagon and seven-seater will come in 2026.

