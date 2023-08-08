When Aston Martin arrives at this year’s Monterey Car Week, it will display the DBX707, DB12, and other models. It’ll also have something new to reveal. However, we know little about the mystery car, and the automaker offers few clues about what we should expect.

Aston says this will be a “world-first debut” for the “yet-to-be-revealed new model” as the brand celebrates its 110th anniversary, and we’re left wondering what it could be. The company’s first electric vehicle isn’t expected to arrive for a couple more years, so it’s likely not that.

Gallery: Aston Martin Valour

19 Photos

The new model could be unique and rare with a limited production run, like the Valour that debuted in June at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It might also be the DB12 Volante, which our spy photographers have caught testing in public.

Aston limited the retro-tinged Valour’s production to just 110 units, which quickly sold out. The British firm found buyers for the entire lot within two weeks of the car’s premiere, each costing an estimated $1.5 to $2 million. While you can’t buy one, the vehicle will make its North American debut at The Quail.

The Valour took inspiration from the V8 Vantage of the 1970s and 1980s. Aston pared the styling with a twin-turbocharged, 5.2-liter V12 engine, making 705 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque.

Aston will also have its new DB12 at the event, which debuted in May. It broke cover with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, churning out 671 horsepower.

Aston will provide test drives in the DB12 and the DBX707 throughout the event. While the Valhalla won’t be in attendance, Aston will showcase the car through VR technology at its Aston Martin Club 131 clubhouse. The club will be located on the 18th fairway of Pebble Beach Golf Links, featuring hospitality services and the latest cars.

The automaker will also showcase its Q personalization program with a special studio at the clubhouse. Customers can learn about the brand’s bespoke services.

We’ll have the full rundown of Aston’s new model on Friday, August 18, from The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. With the reveal over a week away, we hope Aston drops a teaser or two before the model breaks cover.

This year’s Monterey Car Week is looking quite exciting. Acura will reveal its first electric vehicle, the ZDX, on August 17. Bugatti has a gold-themed Chiron to reveal. Lamborghini, Maserati, and others will also have big reveals at Pebble Beach and The Quail.