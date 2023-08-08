Ah, Monterey Car Week is upon us yet again. In just a few days we'll see classic cars ripping around Laguna Seca as part of the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and supercars on the lawn of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. It all culminates with the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on Sunday, where some of the rarest and most valuable cars on the planet gather.

This year is already shaping up to be one of the biggest – and busiest – Monterey Cars Weeks in recent history. The highest of high-end brands like Aston Martin, Bugatti, and Pininfarina have big plans for Monterey, while Acura has a new EV, and Maserati is showing its newest race car.

We'll be there live, soaking up the sun and all the supercars Monterey has to offer. In the meantime, here's a quick list of some of the early debuts you can expect to see during Car Week – don't worry, we'll keep updating this story as we know more.

Acura’s first electric vehicle debuts on August 17 at Monterey Car Week. The ZDX – a name you might remember – will adorn the backside of an electric crossover that promises a sleek Google-based infotainment system and a Type S model that will be Acura’s "most powerful and quickest accelerating SUV."

Aston Martin "New Model"

Aston Martin is being rather coy about what it’s bringing to Monterey. We know the lovely Valour will be making its North American debut, but now a second “new model” will also be in attendance. It’s unclear what the company has planned, but Aston is celebrating its 110th anniversary – so hopefully it’s something special.

Bugatti Chiron Special Edition

Bugatti isn’t spilling the beans just yet on what it has plans for Monterey, but an early teaser previews what looks like a special version of the Chiron. The hypercar maker calls it, "an homage to the era-defining moments in the history of Bugatti." We’ll know more when this special Chiron officially debuts.

As if the track-focused Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution wasn’t hardcore enough, a Revolution Roadster will make its debut during Car Week. Packing 1,817 horsepower from the same twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V8 engine, the Revolution Roadster has a quick-release carbon fiber roof that weighs just 17 pounds.

Lamborghini Electric Concept

Lamborghini will introduce its first production EV in 2028. But next week, we’ll see only the second all-electric concept car making its debut at Monterey Car Week. The details are still unclear, but Lamborghini does promise that this prototype will preview a series production model.

Maserati MCXtrema

Previously codenamed Project24, the Maserati MCXtrema is an MC20-based race car with extreme looks – as its name suggests. Making its debut officially on August 18 at The Quail, the Maserati MCXtrema boasts 730 hp and just 62 examples will be built.

Pininfarina Pura Vision SUV Concept

The Pininfarina Pura Vision is the Italian automaker’s first SUV – or "LUV," according to Pininfarina. The sleek concept previews the future design direction for the EV brand, with design features like a low hood and high fenders inspired by the iconic 1947 Cisitalia.