The Aston Martin Valour debuted as a supercar with retro-tinged styling at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed. The company limited production to just 110 units for the whole world. Within two weeks of the premiere, the British brand found buyers for all of them, Autocar reported. The first deliveries will reportedly begin before the end of the year.

"Confirming the car has been sold out but cannot share the allocation numbers for the US. Price is estimated between $1.5-2 million USD," a US-based Aston Martin spokesperson told Motor1.com.

Gallery: Aston Martin Valour

19 Photos

The Valour's exterior styling blends elements from Aston's models in the 1970s and '80s, like the Vantage and V8, while also having a strong resemblance to the 2020 Victor. The bulging hood, low nose, and broad fenders contribute to an aggressive-looking exterior.

The interior is high-tech and sporty. A digital instrument cluster is in front of the driver, and there's a separate infotainment display on top of the center stack. A few physical controls are below the central monitor, and there are buttons on the console behind the prominent gearshift.

A twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 lives under the long hood. The engine pumps out 705 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque. The power goes to the rear axle via a six-speed manual gearbox. The Valour also packs a suspension with adaptive dampers, and it has carbon-ceramic brakes. The chassis has additional bracing to improve the vehicle's stiffness.

Aston Martin hasn't released any performance specs like the Valour's acceleration times or maximum speed.

Even if you can't afford one, Aston Martin has a configurator for the Valour that lets anyone build their ideal example. There are dozens of exterior color options and lots of trim choices. The possibilities for specifying the interior are similarly broad, with many leather color options and picking more minor details like whether the gearshift knob is aluminum, walnut wood, or polished titanium. Comfort amenities like a heated steering wheel and ventilated seats are available.