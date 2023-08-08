A new teaser revealed an extraordinary Bugatti Chiron premiering on August 10. It will also be on display at this year's The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, starting Friday, August 18.

The teaser mages are enigmatic. One shows a Chiron in profile with a shadow covering the car. There are arches behind it and gold-tinged lighting.

A brief video shows a person walking toward the vehicle in the same setting. Unfortunately, it doesn't reveal any more of the car's design.

The final teaser depicts sketches of the Chiron in gold on a black background. The artist's hand is visible.

Gallery: Bugatti The Quail Teaser

2 Photos

The hashtags include "#GoldenEra." This indicates that the abundance of gold isn't just a coincidence. Something about this vehicle seems to be related to either the color or the precious metal gold.

Bugatti is nearly done with Chiron production. The company announced in October 2022 that it had just 100 examples left to build.

Bugatti confirms that the Chiron's successor debuts in 2024, so don't expect to see that at The Quail. It will be the first new model from Rimac's brand ownership.

The Chiron debuted at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show and deliveries began in 2017. From the start, Bugatti said it would only make 500 of them, including the unique variants.

The Chiron features a quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine making from 1,479 horsepower to 1,578 hp depending on the model.

Bugatti delivered a record 80 vehicles in 2022. The figure is modest, but it's the highest ever for the brand in a 12-month period. The production included all 10 examples of the Centodieci. The company also started a pre-owned program to broker sales between sellers of previous builds and new buyers. The cars go through a 110-point inspection before changing hands.

This year's Monterey Car Week will host quite a few vehicle debuts. They'll include the Acura ZDX, an Aston Martin, and a Lamborghini. Specific details about them aren't yet available.