In January, we caught the first glimpse of the Aston Martin DB11’s successor. At the time, the vehicle was already wearing its production body and lights but we weren’t sure about its name. Today, the British manufacturer reveals the all-new DB12, which heralds a new era for the automaker with significantly more power, better dynamics, and an even higher level of comfort inside.

Aston Martin is so proud of its new product that it describes it as the world’s first super tourer and "the most complete and accomplished DB model" in the company’s history. But to answer your biggest question right away – no, there’s no mention of V12 power yet. However, the newly optimized twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 sourced from Mercedes-AMG now delivers way more power than before, making the DB12 even more powerful than the DB11 V12.

Gallery: Aston Martin DB12

35 Photos

In this new application, the eight-cylinder mill produces 671 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 590 pound-feet of torque between 2,750 and 6,000 rpm. This represents an increase of more than 30 percent compared to its V8 predecessor and 41 hp more than the DB11 AMR with its uprated 5.2-liter V12. The new coupe has a 0-60 mile-per-hour sprint of just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 202 mph.

Aston Martin says it has made several important revisions to the V8 engine to make it more capable than before. These include modified cam profiles, optimized compression ratios, larger diameter turbochargers, and improved cooling thanks to a completely redesigned cooling system with two additional auxiliary coolers on top of the existing main radiator. The DB12 is also the first DB model to feature an electronic rear differential, which can go from fully locked to fully open in just a matter of milliseconds. That V8 engine pairs to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

All that power requires a suspension that can cope with the increased forces, so Aston Martin introduces its next-generation adaptive dampers and stiffer anti-roll bars. There are three driving modes – GT, Sport, and Sport+, with escalating responsiveness and stiffness. In the most conservative mode, the automaker says, the ride quality is comfortable and delivers "sublime yet agile cruising."

Design-wise, the DB12 comes with familiar yet fully revised styling. The front fascia is dominated by a giant grille flanked by new LED headlights. Above the grille is the latest iteration of Aston Martin’s emblem, while below the grille is a completely reshaped splitter. The car sits on standard 21-inch wheels hiding cast-iron 400-millimeter front discs and 360-millimeter rear discs. Frameless side mirrors and flush door handles help for a sleeker design and lower drag coefficient.

One of the highlights inside the cabin – in addition to the massive driver-centric center console and finest Alcantara leather – is the all-new infotainment system, designed and developed entirely by Aston Martin. It features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, a new navigation system with online connectivity and 3D mapping, a mobile device application, and over-the-air updates.

Aston Martin will begin deliveries of the new DB12 during the third quarter of this year. Pricing details are expected closer to the on-sale date.