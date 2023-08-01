It's been a minute since we heard about Maserati's forthcoming track-only version of the MC20. No, we don't mean the GT2 race car that debuted in June and is decidedly track-only. We must go back further to something called Project24, which now has an official name: MCXtrema.

We don't blame you if you're drawing a blank on this Project24 thing. It debuted way back in July 2022 as a series of renderings, depicting a highly modified MC20 with more wings, more scoops, and in print at least, more power. Maserati said Project24 would gain new turbochargers for the 3.0-liter V6, elevating the mill to 740 horsepower. Now that Maserati has announced MCXtrema as the official name for Project24, we also learn that output will only be 730 hp. Darn it all.

Though we've technically seen the car in renderings, Maserati is still in full teaser mode at this point. Today's announcement reveals the car's name and horsepower, and we're told it will debut in the skin at The Quail on August 18 during Monterey Car Week. The teaser also confirms that just 62 will be built, but we now know that every single one is already sold. Darn it all.

Actually, that shouldn't be much of a surprise. When Maserati announced Project24, the automaker stated buyers would have numerous options for customization. For that matter, Maserati says no two cars will be identical, so we suspect all 62 were spoken for long before today's announcement.

While we await word on final stats, a review of our original Project24 debut post lists the car as having a six-speed sequential transmission instead of the MC20's eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. This sounds like the same cog-swapper used in the GT2, and the MCXtrema will feature adjustable suspension to accompany its radical aero upgrades. Carbon-ceramic Brembos will handle stopping duties, and inside, buyers can opt for snazzy extras like a passenger seat. Being a track-only car, the interior is race-prepped with a cage and offered with a variety of tech to help drivers turn the best possible lap times.

Or rather, that was the plan in July 2022 when this car was first announced. Horsepower has changed slightly since then, but we won't have long to wait for full disclosure. As of this article posting on August 1, the MCXtrema's debut is just three weeks away.