This New Bronco Pairs The Raptor Engine With The Sasquatch Package

THE BREAKDOWN: Ford has partnered with the outdoor gear compnay filson to create a special Bronco.

The Bronco Filson features unique visual upgrades, the Bronco Raptor engine, and comes standard with the Sasquatch Package.

Order books for the Bronco Filson will open later this year, before the SUV goes on sale early next year.

Ford Motor Company has partnered with another company, joining forces with Flison to create a special outdoor-oriented Bronco. It’s called the Bronco Filson, features the Bronco Raptor engine, and it goes on sale early next year.

Each Bronco Filson comes standard with the Sasquatch Package, 35-inch tires, front and rear locking differentials, and high-performance Fox shocks. Under the hood is Ford’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that makes 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque in the Bronco Raptor, which pairs with the 10-speed automatic.

The Filson upgrades are mostly visual. On the outside, the rugged SUV features a unique front grille finish and Bronco lettering, painted mirror caps and wheel arches, and exclusive trail sights. Inside, the SUV is the quietest Bronco yet.

The automaker improved airflow, added acoustic glass, and enhanced the seals to reduce wind and road noise. Ford claims there is "nearly 20 percent less perceived wind noise in the Filson compared to a 2021 Bronco.

Photo by: Ford

The Bronco Filson Upgrades

There are Filson-inspired storage bags integrated into the doors and optional ones for the cargo areas. They are detachable and allow owners to store a range of items, such as first-aid kits, camera lenses, and other equipment. The Bronco also comes with quilted leather seats with woven fabric trim, a leather-wrapped dash, and brass accents.

The Bronco Filson also comes with a digital rearview mirror with a washer. The SUV also features new power-deployed running boards and new-to-Bronco ventilated front seats. Other standard features include heated rear seats and an upgraded B&O audio system.

Photo by: Ford

Ford is also launching a Bronco Filson First Edition, which will feature exclusive Iron Sands Copper Metallic paint. It will also come with a unique fender badge, the cargo area storage bags, and a serialized console bag.

What do you think?

The order books for the Bronco Filson will open this fall before the SUV begins arriving in showrooms early next year. Ford didn’t provide any pricing information for the model, but it will likely be quite expensive. The 2026 Bronco Raptor starts at just over $80,000 and we wouldn't be shocked if the Filson is similarly priced.

Gallery: 2027 Ford Bronco Filson 55 Source: Ford

Motor1’s Take: It feels like the Filson is a test case for a possibly nicer Bronco in the near future. Ford made it quieter inside, and we would expect to see those upgrades on other variants. The Bronco Raptor engine is a nice upgrade, too, all wrapped in a tasteful package inspired by Filson. Not bad, Ford.

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Source: Ford

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