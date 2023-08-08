Hennessey promised a Venom F5-related debut on August 18 during Monterey Car Week. Apparently, that's for an in-person reveal because we're getting all the info on the new F5 Revolution Roadster right now, 10 days prior to its appearance at The Quail.

As expected, Hennessey has imbued its open-roof hypercar with the same track-focused aero upgrades we saw in January with the debut of the F5 Revolution hardtop. This car was actually teased back in May, when Hennessey shared a Facebook photo of company boss John Hennessey standing with NBA legend Michael Jordan next to a black Venom F5. The post stated the car was "a special Venom F5 for a special friend," and now we understand why. Only a portion of the car was visible in that image, but it looks exactly like the F5 Revolution Roadster we're seeing now, right down to the black finish with yellow trim.

If you're familiar with the F5 Revolution, you'll find no visual surprises on the Revolution Roadster. It gains new fascias with bigger splitters and diffusers, a big ol' wing at the back, and dive planes on the corners of the front clip. And yes, there's a roof scoop for the engine despite this car's removable top. It's connected to the engine cover and overlaps the cockpit just slightly when the single-piece roof is out.

Speaking of which, the F5 Revolution Roadster's roof is made of rigid carbon fiber composite and lined with Alcantara on the inside. Hennessey says it's secured in the fixed position with high-strength latches, and weighs just 18 pounds for easy removal. Beyond that, the Texas company explains that the Roadster is "comprehensively re-engineered from its coupe sibling" though exact changes aren't detailed.

Gallery: Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Roadster

The twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V8 engine is the same as it was, and there's nothing wrong with that. Developing 1,817 horsepower, the Venom F5 lives in rare air with a top speed that could exceed 300 mph. An official top-speed attempt hasn't taken place yet, but with the Revolution's added aero components, it's doubtful this track-focused version – either in coupe or convertible trim – is capable of such velocities.

Hennessey will only build 12 F5 Revolution Roadsters at a cost of $3 million each, and they're already sold out. The company's Facebook post from May suggests Michael Jordan has the first one, though a Hennessey spokesperson couldn't confirm this. However, we can confirm that each F5 Revolution Roadster will be unique, featuring different color and trim combinations. The car seen here is the first of five Bare Carbon models, featuring exposed carbon fiber with yellow trim.

It's also the car you'll see in person on August 18 at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering during Monterey Car Week.