The Lamborghini Urus as we know it is officially no more. Well, kind of. Company CEO Stephan Winkelmann told German newspaper Welt the super SUV's production run for the pure V8 model has already been sold out. What that means is the current model – which was facelifted just last year with S and Performante flavors – can't be ordered anymore. You'll have to wait for the plug-in hybrid model to arrive near the end of 2024 to place an order.

As to what will power the electrified Urus, it's too soon to say. However, the Volkswagen Group has a plug-in hybrid V8 setup available in the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid with a combined output of 670 horsepower and 663 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. Logic tells us a Lamborghini equivalent would pack an even greater punch to be worthy of the raging bull badge and the premium that comes with it.

2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante: First Drive

21 Photos

The head honcho in Sant'Agata Bolognese said the same thing about the Huracan being sold out. However, we already knew that from Lamborghini's press release pertaining to its Q1 2023 sales results. The naturally aspirated V10 machine will be discontinued next year to make way for a new plug-in hybrid supercar likely to use a downsized, turbocharged gasoline engine. This time around, the baby Lambo won't have an equivalent R8 as the Four Rings are pulling the plug on their mid-engined supercar. Thankfully, Lambo is profitable enough to go on its own.

The Urus PHEV and Huracan replacement will join the Revuelto, which has thankfully kept the V12 alive but with an electrified twist. Stephan Winkelmann told Welt the Revuelto is already proving to be a huge commercial success, so much so that he projects the flagship will be sold out by late 2025.

As to when we'll see the first Lamborghini without a combustion engine, it's due around 2028 as a 2+2 grand tourer. Speaking of EVs, the second-generation Urus has already been confirmed to go purely electric and will be launched in 2029.