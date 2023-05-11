Tucked away in a press release about Q1 2023 sales results is news about the Huracan effectively being discontinued. Lamborghini says it has enough orders to keep busy until the model's demise scheduled to take place at some point in 2024. It means the V10 machine is no longer available to order, some nine years since it originally went on sale following its public debut at the 2014 Geneva Auto Show. The online premiere took place in December 2013.

The Huracan's planned termination should mean there won't be any other derivatives until the end of its life cycle considering new members would extend the production run. However, the previous statement might not necessarily be true since it wouldn't surprise us to see an already-sold epilogue. Given how many special editions big-brother Aventador received before being axed earlier this year, anything is possible. A new Sesto Elemento serving as the Huracan's swan song would be neat, but it's wishful thinking on our part.

Looking into the future, the new supercar has already been officially confirmed to land near the end of 2024 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain and a downsized combustion engine. When the Revuelto was unveiled in late March, Lamborghini said its new dual-clutch, eight-speed automatic transmission would also be installed in the Huracan's replacement.

If we were to rely on the rumor mill, Motor Trend speculates the baby Lambo will employ a twin-turbo V8 adapted from the Urus and other high-end Volkswagen Group models. Interestingly, the turbos won't apparently kick in until 7,000 rpm and remain active until the 10,000 rpm redline. An electric motor positioned between the ICE and DCT will turn the Huracan successor into a PHEV to meet increasingly stringent emissions regulations.

Also coming in 2024 will be a plug-in hybrid Urus, with a fully electric 2+2 grand tourer scheduled to go on sale around 2028. Further down the line, Sant'Agata Bolognese's second-generation SUV has already been confirmed to morph into an EV by the end of the decade.