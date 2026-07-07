Winners And Losers From June Auto Sales  

With June behind us, we are officially halfway to 2027. That milestone means automakers are reporting their June, second-quarter, and first-half sales results—and thus far, it's a pretty mixed bag.

Hyundai, Kia, and Stellantis were up. Ford and General Motors were down. And Polestar is dead. It’s been a chaotic quarter, with no signs of stability in sight. New car prices remain outrageously high for the average buyer, and gas prices are coming down but remain elevated.

Clear trends are emerging as consumers navigate the high cost of car ownership. Hybrids and compacts saw new customers, while brands that lacked such options suffered. Let’s dive into the data to see the latest sales winners and losers.

Winner: Kia Keeps Breaking Sales Records

2026 Kia Sportage Photo by: Kia

Kia continues to see its sales rise thanks to a range of hybrid-powered vehicles. The electrified versions of the Sportage, Sorento, and Carnival saw their sales rise by 165 percent, 114 percent, and 56 percent, respectively, pushing Kia to its best June sales results in history.

Last month, Kia sold 70,507 vehicles—an increase of 10 percent. This has helped the automaker achieve a record-breaking first half. Through the first six months of 2026, Kia has sold 430,727 vehicles, about 15,000 more than at the same point in 2025, a 3.4 percent increase.

Loser: GM's Sales Slump

2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X Photo by: Chevrolet

Even America's largest automaker struggled. General Motors sales were down 4.2 percent across all four brands, with Cadillac sales suffering the worst. Sales for the luxury lineup fell 19.2 percent for the second quarter, driven by the decline for the discontinued XT4 and XT6 crossovers.

GMC was GM’s strongest brand last quarter, with sales dipping just 0.3 percent. The 56.8 percent drop in Hummer EV sales was offset by an increase in Canyon and Terrain sales—22.0 and 23.2 percent, respectively. Buick sales declined 7.5 percent, while Chevrolet sales fell 3.9 percent, but the Corvette was up 23.8 percent.

Winner: Hyundai's Hybrids Were Hugely Popular

2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Photo by: Hyundai

Electrified vehicles dominated Hyundai’s second-quarter sales results, with hybrids, plug-ins, and fully electric vehicles accounting for a third of all cars sold. Sonata Hybrid, Santa Fe Hybrid, and Tucson Hybrid sales increased by 246.0 percent, 12.0 percent, and 14.0 percent, respectively.

This helped Hyundai achieve a record-breaking June for sales and the company’s best first-half ever. The automaker sold 450,568 vehicles, a 3.0 percent increase. Second-quarter sales were up 4.0 percent to 245,180 units.

Loser: Fiat Is Barely Alive

2026 Fiat 500e Photo by: @fiatfastback

It’s a miracle Fiat remains in the United States with just one model—the electric 500e runabout. Fiat sold a whopping 81 examples of the bite-sized city car in the second quarter of 2026, down from 340 sold last year.

So far in 2026, Fiat has sold just 228 vehicles, down 75 percent. The discontinued Fiat 500X accounts for a few of those vehicles, which ended production in December 2023. It looks like that stock is gone, leaving just the 500e in Fiat’s fledgling lineup.

Winner: Ford Mustang Sales Rebound

2026 Ford Mustang FX Package Photo by: Ford

The Ford Mustang has not had the strongest sales in recent years, but that started to change near the end of 2025. Mustang sales started strong this year and have continued, putting the iconic pony car on track to have its best sales year since 2020, when the automaker sold 61,090 examples.

So far this year, sales for the Mustang were up 22.6 percent to 28,725. For the quarter, Mustang sales were up 3.4 percent, with 14,651 sold, outselling the electric Mustang Mach-E two-to-one. The Mustang was a bright spot for the Dearborn-based automaker, which saw sales fall 10.3 percent for the quarter.

Loser: Honda Odyssey Slips As Segment Booms

2026 Honda Odyssey Photo by: Honda

Minivan sales are on fire right now, except for one—the Honda Odyssey. While sales for the Chrysler Pacifica, Toyota Sienna, and Kia Carnival were up, consumers aren’t buying what Honda is selling. Sales for Honda’s minivan fell 14.7 percent last quarter, with 8,481 minivans sold.

That’s a stark number compared to the 41,704 Pacifica minivans that Chrysler sold during the same period. It is the country’s best-selling minivan in 2026, outpacing the Toyota Sienna by nearly 12,000 units—67,135 versus 55,252. Carnival sales trail the Odyssey by 2,800 units.

Winner: Mazda3 Sales Nearly Double

2026 Mazda3 Photo by: Mazda

What do you think?

As consumers search for affordable, fuel-efficient models, some have flocked to the Mazda3. Sales for the compact car, available as a sedan and five-door hatchback, jumped 90.7 percent last month to 3,787, led by the hatchback, which saw sales increase 123.0 percent.

Mazda has sold 20,452 Mazda3 compact cars through the first six months of the year, which is available with a naturally aspirated engine, a manual transmission, and, depending on the trim, all-wheel drive. The fourth-generation Mazda3 was launched for the 2019 model year.

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