The Hottest Lamborghini Urus Debuts Next Month

THE BREAKDOWN Lamborghini teases a new Urus variant for a July 1 reveal.

It's likely the Performante model, which left production in 2024.

A PHEV powertrain could produce over 800 horsepower.

Lamborghini just released a teaser for a new Urus variant, which will be revealed on July 1, 2026. A simple caption reads, "A new chapter is taking shape." The reveal will be livestreamed on lamborghini.com and YouTube, where more details will be announced.

Along with the brief caption, Lamborghini showed off a single image of the new Urus, partially obscured by shadows. From what we can tell, the bright green SUV is fitted with two spoilers: one above the rear window and the other just above the taillights positioned in the middle of the liftgate. Based on the size and aggressiveness of these spoilers, this is likely a high-performance variant.

If we had to speculate, this is probably the return of the Urus Performante, which ended production in 2024. That model featured a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine producing 657 horsepower, up from the 641 hp rating in the standard Urus.

Lamborghini still uses the same twin-turbo V8 in the 2026 Urus SE, but it’s now a plug-in hybrid that features an electric motor, delivering a combined 789 hp. We expect this future performance variant to improve on that power figure, possibly pushing the Urus over the 800-hp threshold for the first time in the nameplate's history.

In addition to the immense power, the revived Urus Performance should see plenty of upgrades under the skin. The previous iteration got a retuned suspension with fixed springs (replacing the standard car's air suspension), more agile rear-wheel steering, and a more rear-biased all-wheel-drive system. You should also expect plenty of visual cues, including carbon fiber accents denoting that this is no ordinary Urus.

What do you think?

Ahead of the previous model's debut, it set a record for SUVs at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Road, taking 10:32.064. Perhaps the new model will attempt a similar record.

Motor1's Take: With the Urus approaching and possibly exceeding 800 hp, this should be a remarkably fast SUV. However, the PHEV component will make it heavier than the previous Performante, meaning it may not be as sharp to drive on the track.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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