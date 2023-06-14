The German tuner Manhart gets ahold of the BMW M3 Touring to create a speedy wagon that makes 641 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. That's a healthy upgrade over the stock output of 503 hp and 479 lb-ft.

The power improvement comes in part from Manhart's MHtronik control unit. There's also an overhauled exhaust that Manhart sources from the company Remus and uses HJS sport downpipes.

Gallery: BMW M3 Touring By Manhart

34 Photos

The tweaked suspension includes height-adjustable pieces from H&R. The wagon rides on Yido Performance wheels that measure 20 inches in the front and 21 inches at the back. They have a black finish with blue highlights on two of the spokes.

For showing off the power upgrade, Manhart creates an M3 Touring with a bright blue wrap and black accents. In addition, the company installs the hood from an M4 CSL. Plus, there's the tuner's own kidney grille and canards. The mirror caps come from BMW's own M Carbon exterior package.

Manhart tweaks the interior by adding a headliner with LED lights to make it look like the sky at night. The tuner's badge adorns the center of the steering wheel.

Other tuners are also applying their skills to the M3 Touring. Since the powertrain comes from the sedan, they can use the same parts for upgrading the wagon. For example, G-Power offers a revision that boosts the output to 720 hp and 626 lb-ft.

AC Schnitzer can take the output to 610 hp and 553 lb-ft. The tuner also has parts for lowering the ride height, a new set of wheels, a body kit, and a sport steering wheel.

Even BMW offers some aftermarket upgrade options with its M Performance parts. It sells a variety of carbon-fiber parts like for the rear diffuser, fuel filler cap, front splitter, roof spoiler, and side skirts. There's also a center-mounted, titanium exhaust that requires purchasing the brand's revised rear panel.

BMW began delivering the M3 Touring in December 2022. The brand is limiting the high-performance wagon's availability to Europe, Asia, and Australia. There are no plans to sell it in the United States.