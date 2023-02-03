Listen to this article

The BMW M3 is still an icon among enthusiasts and tuners alike. After years of clamoring by fans, the automaker finally made a wagon variant for the first time, and aftermarket specialists were quick to tune it. AC Schnitzer is the latest, giving both the M3 Touring and sedan a makeover.

The aftermarket specialist offers the M3’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine with two tunes. The first increases the output to 590 horsepower (434 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque. The second one increases horsepower to 610 (454 kW) with the same amount of torque. However, AC Schnitzer tweaked more than just the powertrain.

Gallery: BMW M3 Touring By AC Schnitzer

20 Photos

AC’s spring kit lowers the M3’s front end by 0.59 to 0.79 inches (15 to 20 millimeters). However, customers can also get the RS coilover setup. The tuner offers the M3 Touring and sedan with either the AC3 lightweight forged wheels or the AC1 20-inch light-alloy ones finished in silver/anthracite or anthracite. The AC3s are available in either silver/anthracite or anthracite/silver.

The body kit does more than agitate its styling, adding functional aerodynamic bits. At the nose, the tuner’s black front splitter increases front-axle downforce by 88 pounds (40 kilograms) at 124 miles per hour (200 kilometers per hour). A rear roof spoiler increases downforce on the back axle by 44 lbs (20 kg) at the same speed. A new diffuser helps manage airflow at the back while corralling the carbon tailpipes. The body kit also adds hood accents and wings to the front bumper.

Inside, the M3 is available with AC Schnitzer’s sports steering wheel. The tuner wraps it in black perforated Nappa leather and black Alcantara stitched together with light-gray thread. Larger aluminum paddle shifters replace the stock ones, and the tuner also swaps out the pedals and the footrest for shiny ones, along with some other interior trim pieces.

The M3 wagon and sedan roll off the factory floor with plenty of power under the hood for most people. However, AC’s upgrade packages show that the M3’s powertrain has more performance potential than stock.