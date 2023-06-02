The BMW M3 Touring debuted nearly a year ago, giving the world a proper M-powered wagon for the first time. The model lineup is ripe for upgrades, and G-Power is delivering. It offers three power stages available for the model that can increase output by over 200 horsepower with the most potent tune.

The stock M3 Touring, only available in the hotter Competition trim, packs BMW’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter S58 inline-six engine under the hood. The engine produces 510 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque in stock form. G-Powers three tunes ups that number by quite a lot.

Gallery: BMW M3 Touring G-Power G3M Bi-Turbo

11 Photos

The most potent upgrade increases output to 720 hp and 626 lb-ft of torque. G-Power ups those figures with its Performance Software GP-720 upgrade and its complete DeepTone exhaust system, which reduces back pressure. The tune also increases the wagon’s top speed to 200 miles per hour.

The middle stage is still powerful, increasing the engine’s output to 670 hp and 590 lb-ft. The BMW receives a unique software upgrade and new center and rear mufflers from its DeepTone exhaust system setup. The starter stage is nothing to sneeze at, adding more than 100 hp and taking the wagon’s output to 620 hp and 553 lb-ft. G-Power achieves this increase with another software upgrade and the DeepTone rear mufflers.

G-Power can also upgrade the model’s looks. This example rides on the Hurricane RS forged rims that measure 20- and 21-inch front and rear. It also offers carbon-fiber body parts like the Venturti RS carbon hood with Dynamic Venting technology and carbon front corner attachments. Inside, the tuner can add an edition badge, G-Power carpets, and the optional G-Power carbon steering wheel that is available with LEDs.

G-Power also has tunes available for the M2, which can make as much as 660 hp. Even the large BMW M8 Gran Coupe gets some love from the tuner, with the aftermarket specialists giving the luxury model up to 900 hp and a subtle aero kit. It also has upgrades for the M3 sedan and other BMW models, increasing output and upgrading the exterior design.