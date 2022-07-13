Listen to this article

Creative Conversions from Australia now offers a conversion that turns the new Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 into a double-cab pickup. The setup means that customers can haul larger loads into the wilderness in comparison to the usual SUV version.

The Creative Conversions Land Cruiser pickup is available with either a 27.56-inch (700-millimeter) or 31.5-inch (800-mm) wheelbase extension. This allows for fitting a tray or canopy that's between 70.87 inches (1,800 mm) and 82.68 inches (2100 mm) long.

Buyers have three conversion options, depending on what they need to do with the truck. For comparison, a stock Land Cruiser LC300 has a gross vehicle mass (GVM) rating of 7,231 pounds (3,280 kilograms) in Australia and can tow up to 7,716 lbs (3,500 kg). The entry-level version of this pickup variant has a 8,378-lb (3,800-kg) GVM and can tow up to 7,716 lbs (3,500 kg). The next step has a 9,910-lb (4,495-kg) GVM and can tow 7,716 lbs (3,500 kg). Finally, there's a version with a 9,910-lb (4,495-kg) GVM and 9,259-lb (4,200-kg) tow rating.

According to the video above, Creative Conversions already completed its first two LC300 truck conversions. The company is already working on five more.

In Australia, the Land Cruiser LC300 comes exclusively with a 3.3-liter twin-turbo diesel engine making 304 horsepower (227 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. The only drivetrain choice is a 10-speed automatic with four-wheel drive.

Other markets around the world get the new Land Cruiser with a gas-fueled twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6. This powerplant makes 409 hp (305 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque. It also hooks up to a 10-speed manual.

The new Land Cruiser is not coming to the United States, but this market receives the Lexus LX600, which rides on the same platform. It also shares the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 with the Toyota model. Prices start at $88,245 after the $1,345 destination fee, and the range-topping trim goes for $127,345.

