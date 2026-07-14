'Unexpected' Isn't Over: Lamborghini Hints At More Sterrato Models

THE BREAKDOWN Lamborghini says the Sterrato formula is still under consideration.

The automaker says real customer demand for off-road capability is one reason the idea remains appealing.

While no future Sterrato model is confirmed, Lamborghini isn't ruling out another rugged, rally-inspired supercar or SUV.

The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato felt like a one-off. A lifted supercar with chunky all-terrain tires and rally-inspired hardware wasn't something anyone expected from Lamborghini.

Surprisingly, it actually turned out to be one of the brand's best vehicles in recent history. And by the sounds of it, Sterrato may not be done yet.

Speaking with Motor1 at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, Lamborghini Chief Marketing and Sales Officer Federico Foschini said the company hasn't left the Sterrato idea in the dust.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

Off-Road Capability Matters

Much of our conversation centered on the new Urus SE Performante, which made its world debut at Goodwood. Even though it's built with street performance in mind, Lamborghini still gave the SUV a Rally mode for driving on loose surfaces.

According to Foschini, that's because Urus owners actually use their SUVs off the pavement.

'We have customers who live in the country; we have customers who use the car to hook up a trolley with the horses. So, there are multiple use cases for the Urus. We not only go on the road and on the track, but you can also drive these off-road. So that is definitely something that our customers are looking for.'

That helps explain why Lamborghini keeps coming back to the Sterrato idea. Foschini wouldn't go so far as to say a Sterrato version of the Urus is in the works, but he suggested it wouldn't take much to push the SUV even further in that direction.

'The [Urus SE] is already a Sterrato. The distance between the Huracán and the Huracán Sterrato, and the Urus and a possible Sterrato version is not huge... We always have the idea, because the platform is incredibly versatile. You can do a track-oriented car... You can also have more emphasis on the off-road aspect, maybe a different kind of tire, a different setup. So, you can do it.'

More Sterrato Models?

Foschini noted that the Huracán Sterrato worked because it did exactly what Lamborghini is supposed to do: surprise people.

'One of our brand values is unexpected... and the Huracán Sterrato was really unexpected as a concept.'

That doesn't mean another Sterrato is right around the corner. Lamborghini has plenty of other priorities, and Foschini wouldn't hint at future product plans.

But he did say the company still sees the Sterrato formula as something worth revisiting.

'It's an opportunity that we can evaluate, for sure. Because there is a sequence of things that you have to do, and we cannot overlap everything in the same moment. But for sure, once we do it and we succeed, it's something we always keep in our background.'

What do you think?

Whether that ends up being a lifted Temerario, a more rugged Urus, or something different entirely is anyone's guess. But one thing is clear: The Sterrato story isn’t over just yet.

Motor1's Take: It's great to know that Lamborghini is still committed to off-roading and the Sterrato name. We expect the Temerario to be next in line for the Sterrato treatment (following the Huracan), but we'll just have to wait and see.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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