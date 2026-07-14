The Lexus LS Refuses To Die

THE BREAKDOWN The Lexus LS is still alive in the Australian market.

The 2027 model sees small updates, including a Lexus script on the back.

A new panoramic roof replaces the split glass roof inside.

No more twin-turbo V6. Hybrid powertrain is the only option.

The Lexus LS is no longer on sale in the United States, as the flagship luxury sedan has already been discontinued. You can't even configure one on the Lexus website anymore. Despite its apparent demise, the LS may be less dead than we presume, according to a new report.

"The Lexus LS will receive a minor technical update with updated vehicles due to go on sale in Australia towards the end of the year," a Lexus Australia spokesperson told CarExpert.

Lexus LS500 F Sport Photo by: Lexus

While the fifth-generation LS ended production after the 2026 model year here in the US, Australia will receive a 2027 model. This isn't just a carryover model either; it gets some changes that we are surprised to see on a vehicle that has been discontinued in several major markets.

The 2027 model reportedly drops the twin-turbocharged V6 LS 500 version, leaving only the hybrid LS 500h with the 3.5-liter V6. Don’t expect any major changes inside, like a larger touchscreen, new software, or updated safety technology.

Instead, Lexus will implement smaller changes, such as a new panoramic glass roof, which has long been requested on the fifth-generation LS. This car was previously available with either a regular-sized moonroof or two separate glass panels, and it's unclear if the new roof replaces those or if it will be offered as a new third selection.

The report also claims the LS Hybrid will get a more sound-absorbing material in the rear crossmember and a reinforced floor tunnel, which are meant to improve quietness, ride comfort, and steering. Other changes will be made to the trim structure, consolidating and streamlining features into higher models.

What do you think?

Visually, we are shocked to see Lexus will modernize the LS by replacing the L logo in the rear, replacing it with "Lexus" lettering. All models will also use the F Sport tires to comply with new noise regulations.

58

Motor's Take: Lexus has shown off concepts of what a future LS model could look like, but with the Toyota Century brand set to debut in the future, we aren't sure the brand needs another flagship sedan. The Japanese automaker only sold 2,163 LS units in 2024, so we aren't surprised that this model didn’t immediately get green-lit for a sixth generation.

Source: CarExpert via Creative

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy