The Grand Tour Returns In September With Three New Hosts

THE BREAKDOWN Amazon's 'The Grand Tour' returns starting on September 4th.

Six new episodes streaming all at once.

Three new hosts, including two from Throttle House and one trainspotter.

The world's biggest car show is returning. Amazon Prime Video announced the return of The Grand Tour for its seventh season, which will debut with six all-new episodes on September 4th, 2026.

All six episodes will launch at once, so you won't have to wait week-to-week to enjoy some high-budget automotive antics. Amazon says the show will be available to stream in over 240 countries and territories.

The big story for season seven isn’t a tent or lack thereof; it's three fresh hosts. James Engelsman and Thomas Holland of Throttle House fame were handed the torch from the original Grand Tour hosts, making the leap from YouTube to a major streaming service. Joining them is Francis Bourgeois, a popular trainspotter who also loves cars.

These three will face an enormous challenge: taking over one of the most popular car shows in the world while drawing constant comparisons to the original trio from Top Gear.

Photo by: Amazon Prime

Amazon released some hints about what to expect from the upcoming series. The six episodes will include crossing the Angolan desert in track cars, a deep dive into Malaysian car culture, testing performance cars in California, and some kind of challenge involving fighter jets.

According to Engelsman, the film involving fighter pilots doesn't end well for our three hosts, who likely represent cars in the challenge. "We contended with fighter pilots. We even decided to challenge an entire nation's legal system by protesting from the mountain tops. In doing so, the three of us learned our true strength: How to accept defeat gracefully," he said.

Though The Grand Tour will undoubtedly have a high budget, it will likely capture the spirit that made the original Top Gear challenges so entertaining: the misery of the three hosts.

What do you think?

"I figured someone would be there to hold our hand the whole time. Nope. We were on our own in some absolutely wild environments in very, very questionable cars. What did we learn from this experience? Only that we have very poor decision-making skills. When you watch in September, expect a good laugh. And maybe a few butt clenches," said Holland.

Motor1's Take: YouTube and other platforms have done a great job filling the void left by Top Gear and The Grand Tour, but car enthusiasts deserve a truly grand show that lets us indulge our love of cars and enjoy the beauty of places we may get to see on our own.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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