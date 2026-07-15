The Breakdown The next Lexus LFA will be an electric equivalent of the Toyota GR GT.

Lexus wants the new supercar to feel as if it has an engine.

The company is concerned about the weak demand for luxury electric performance cars.

Lexus struggled to sell the original LFA, but the V10-powered supercar eventually earned a loyal following and is now highly regarded among enthusiasts. The name is about to be repurposed for an entirely different flagship performance model, one that will skip the combustion engine altogether. Previewed by the Electrified Sport Concept and later by a namesake concept, the next LFA will be fully electric when it arrives next year.

Ahead of its launch, a camouflaged prototype made a public appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed over the weekend. It was in good company, joined by the Toyota GR GT and the track-only GR GT3. There’s a good reason for that, as the new LFA will be largely based on those two cars. Well, minus the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It’s expected to use the same aluminum-intensive platform that also accommodates electric motors and a battery pack for the all-electric Lexus.

While Lexus has been tight-lipped about the technical specifications, it has revealed the electric supercar’s dimensions in concept form. At 184.6 inches (4,690 millimeters) long and 80.3 inches (2,040 millimeters) wide, it’ll be much larger than the original LFA. At the same time, it’ll sit much lower to the ground, at just 47 inches (1,195 millimeters). Despite its generous 107.2-inch (2,725-millimeter) wheelbase, it’ll seat only two people, as any respectable supercar should; not that the three-seat McLaren F1 isn't.

The Lexus LFA's Design Will 'Express The Message'

British magazine Autocar caught up with Lexus at Goodwood and learned some interesting details about the LFA's return. The concept’s designer, Shogo Kasamatsu, said the styling was created to “express the message, rather than our overall design language.” In other words, it won’t fully adhere to Lexus’ current design language, something that’s already apparent even on this camouflaged prototype. The production version also won’t differ much from the concept, with Kasamatsu saying it’ll look “almost” the same.

Lexus is aware of the risks that the new LFA could be a tough sell, given that wealthy buyers aren’t particularly interested in electric supercars or hypercars. We heard a similar sentiment a couple of years ago when Rimac boss Mate Rimac said one-percenters would rather have an ICE powertrain and a more analog driving experience. The LFA’s product general manager, Yukihiro Yukita, admitted that weak demand in this niche represents the “biggest challenge” the company is currently facing. Despite these hurdles, the production model remains on track for a 2027 launch.

Lexus LFA concept, Toyota GR GT3, Toyota GR GT Photo by: Toyota

Lexus Wants To Deliver ICE-Like Thrills

While high-end performance EVs tend to simulate the emotion of a combustion-engine car, Lexus wants to take things a step further and make drivers feel as if “they are driving with an engine.” The plan isn’t to fake a V10 soundtrack and call it a day, but rather to “redesign the sound itself.” It’s unclear what that entails, but the statement suggests the new LFA won’t be completely silent.

Perhaps Lexus will amplify the sounds made by the electric motors and blend them with notes inspired by the naturally aspirated 4.8-liter V10 co-developed with Yamaha for the original LFA. Either way, Lexus makes it clear it won’t simply imitate a combustion engine’s soundtrack to give the electric supercar an artificially gas-powered feel.

As for the name, it’s worth remembering that when the concept debuted at the end of last year, Lexus said: “LFA is not bound to vehicles powered by internal combustion engines.” Toyota’s luxury division is comfortable repurposing the badge for an EV, one that may even feature a solid-state battery. Given that the long-awaited battery technology is expected to offer significantly higher energy density than conventional lithium-ion batteries, the supercar may not need an especially large battery pack.

Consequently, the LFA is unlikely to be excessively heavy. However, it’s unrealistic to expect a curb weight anywhere near the original model's 3,262 pounds (1,480 kilograms). Logic suggests it’ll weigh significantly more than its combustion-engine predecessor. As a refresher, Toyota is targeting a curb weight of under 3,858 pounds (1,750 kilograms) for the GR GT.

Lexus LFA EV Concept 16 Source: Lexus

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: Sacrilegious as it may seem to put the LFA badge on an electric supercar that replaces a high-revving V10, we’re curious to see what Lexus has been cooking. Solid-state batteries could be a game-changer by drastically reducing the weight penalty associated with EVs.

Pricing will be a delicate matter, especially since the first-generation LFA was widely considered too expensive, even for a low-volume exotic. Its successor faces an uphill battle after eliminating its defining selling point: the V10. If it ends up costing more than the GR GT, it’s hard to imagine many buyers choosing the Lexus over the gas-powered Toyota. That said, it’s good to have options.

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