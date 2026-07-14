A Wild New V10 Off-Road Supercar Is Coming From Rezvani

THE BREAKDOWN Rezvani Dune teased as a new off-road supercar.

It packs a supercharged V10 with 800 horsepower.

$1,500 reservations open now with a late July reveal.

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato was the world's first off-road supercar, and outside of the Porsche 911 Dakar, there hasn't really been anything like it since. But what if the Huracan Sterrato was even more outrageous?

That's the question Rezvani Motors, maker of projects like the Beast, Tank, Hercules, and Vengeance, has set out to answer. The company just teased its latest project called the Dune—a supercharged, mid-engined V10 off-roader with a carbon fiber body.

The company does not mention which vehicle underpins the build, but since there are no other V10 off-road cars out there, we must assume it uses the Huracan Sterrato as a base. Whereas the stock Lamborghini 5.2-liter V10 produces 601 horsepower, Rezvani's addition of a supercharger boosts the output to 800 hp.

That means the Dune should be much quicker than the Sterrato, which takes 3.4 seconds to reach 60 mph wearing its Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain tires.

A Preview Of Things To Come

Rezvani Dune Teaser Photo by: Rezvani

Rezvani has only released a few teaser images of the car, showing headlights and taillights that are completely different from the stock Huracan ones. Two mid-mounted round lights lead into elongated horizontal light bars, shying away from Lambo’s typical Y-shaped design.

It looks like Rezvani will retain the Sterrato's fixed engine cover and roof scoop, though the shape has changed on both. The shape reminds us a bit of a Local Motors Rally Fighter.

No pricing has been announced, but Rezvani will likely provide more details during the Dune's reveal in late July 2026. Customers can already reserve one for just $1,500, but there are only seven slots available.

Rezvani vehicles are not known for being affordable, and with only seven slated for production based on an already pricey Lamborghini, the Dune should be pretty expensive. Depending on how much the donor Huracan costs, we anticipate the Rezvani Dune may cost upwards of $500,000 when it arrives later next month.

What do you think?

The company may even offer optional armor and military protection that will make it even more expensive.

Gallery: Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All-Terrain 35

Motor1's Take: Rezvani has come a long way from its first vehicle, the Beast, which was based on an Ariel Atom. Its follow-up, the Tank, used a Jeep Wrangler as the base with a Hemi V8 engine. The Dune represents a clear move upmarket, and we can't wait to see it.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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