As we all know by now, the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser is not coming to the US. But at least Toyota SUV fans can take choose the fourth-generation Lexus LX. If you're still curious about its retail price, you don't have to wait any longer.

The Japanese luxury automaker has finally announced the prices and model lines for the 2022 LX. For the 2022 model year, there are five trim levels to choose from, the widest ever so far. The most affordable LX is at $86,900 sans the destination charge. Meanwhile, the most expensive version retails for $126,000. All models carry a destination charge of $1,345.

The LX line-up starts with the LX 600, and you get full-time four-wheel drive and the Lexus Safety System + 2.5 as standard. Moving up one notch is the LX 600 Premium, and it can be yours for $95,000. The Premium version adds an extra row of seats, hands-free tailgate operation, and adaptive suspension. The mid-spec model of the LX range is the F Sport Handling edition. At $101,000, this model features unique styling touches, along with underchassis tweaks exclusive to this model. These include F Sport suspension settings, a limited-slip differential, performance dampers, and a rear stabilizer bar.

But if the F Sport Handling isn't your cup of tea, you can consider the LX Luxury edition. That model starts at $103,000 and it gains semi-aniline leather trimmings, 22-inch alloy wheels, and the 25-speaker Mark Levinson surround sound system. Other convenience features include rear sunshades, ventilated second-row seats, and power-folding third-row seats.

Topping the range is the LX 600 Ultra Luxury that carries a base price of $126,000. For that, you lose the third-row seats and the second-row bench. In its place are a pair of captain's chairs, with the one on the right being a power Ottoman. It also gets a rear center console with a pop-out table, a rear entertainment system, and massagers as standard.

All 2022 LX models use a 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine with 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. That engine links to a ten-speed automatic transmission and a full-time four-wheel-drive system with multi-terrain select.