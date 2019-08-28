Toyota and Suzuki are deepening their already close ties by forming a new capital alliance focusing on autonomous driving tech. As part of this arrangement, Toyota will buy 96 billion yen ($907 million at current exchange rates) in Suzuki stock, which will be enough to have a 4.94 percent ownership stake in the company. In addition, Suzuki will buy 48 billion yen ($453 million) of Toyota stock.

The companies' announcement remains vague about what this partnership should achieve. "The two companies plan to establish and promote a long-term partnership between the two companies for promoting collaboration in new fields, including the field of autonomous driving," the automakers' said in their joint release about the alliance. They've been working on this deal since 2016.

Toyota and Suzuki have become increasingly close in recent years. Earlier in 2019, Toyota agreed to share its hybrid tech with Suzuki for global use, particularly in India. Suzuki's end of the deal was supplying two rebadged compact vehicles that Toyota could sell in India and letting Toyota use its engines to sell in European vehicles.

In 2018, Toyota agreed to help Suzuki develop an ultra-efficient engine.

Compared to its competitors, Toyota has taken a more gradual approach toward bringing self-driving technology to market. In 2017, the company showed off its Platform 2.1 test mule that equipped a Lexus LS with loads of sensors. There were two steering wheels so that the passenger could take control while the system was working in case something went wrong.

Toyota plans to have a fleet of autonomous vehicles on the road in Japan for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. The company believes the international event is a perfect opportunity to showcase the tech.