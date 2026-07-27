Mazda CX-30 Turbo Vs Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Comparison: Fun Or Functional?

Most buyers looking for something cheap will go for a subcompact crossover. The segment offers some of the last true affordable options for families, and they are spoiled for choice: the Chevrolet Trax, Kia Seltos, Honda HR-V, Volkswagen Taos. The list goes on.

Toyota and Mazda compete in that segment, too, but they both offer something a bit different. The Toyota Corolla Cross is one of the few subcompact SUVs available with a hybrid, while the Mazda CX-30 stands out with an optional turbocharged engine.

The two might be similar in size, but their execution could not be more different. After driving the Mazda CX-30 Turbo and Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid back to back, neither presents itself better than the other. They are drastically different vehicles for different buyers, but they each excel in their own way.

Powertrains: Efficiency Or Excitement?

Photo by: Mazda Photo by: Toyota

Mazda: The CX-30 has a peppy turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces up to 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque. It’s hard to hate that kind of power in a small package, especially when Mazda pairs it with a traditional six-speed automatic—a rare gearbox in the segment.

Mazda’s turbocharged engine is responsive and engaging, and the Premium Plus trim tested here has paddle shifters that enhance the driving experience. The ride is firm without being harsh; it’s composed and compliant, while the suspension keeps body roll in check. It’s much more thrilling to drive than the Toyota’s subcompact competitor.

Toyota: The Corolla Cross has a softer suspension that’s designed to soak up as many imperfections as possible to isolate the driver. It’s a comfortable cabin that is not as quiet as you would expect, and that spoils any fun to be had with the drone of the 2.0-liter four-cylinder hybrid.

The 196-hp powertrain lacks the punch and excitement of Mazda’s turbo’d four, but it’s peppy with its three electric motors. Despite that, Toyota clearly tuned the Corolla Cross for fuel efficiency, revealing another drastic difference between the two subcompacts—fuel economy.

There’s a nearly 20-mile-per-gallon combined rating gap between the two: 42 mpg versus 25 mpg.

Advantage: Mazda

Design: Looks Matter

Photo by: Mazda Photo by: Toyota

Mazda: The CX-30 looks like the Mazda3 it shares a platform with. It’s sleek and stylish, and it more closely resembles a tall hatchback than a shrunken SUV. But Mazda’s emphasis on appearance comes at a cost.

The daylight openings are smaller, limiting outward visibility compared to the more upright Toyota. The CX-30 is also slightly smaller than the Corolla Cross, translating into less passenger and cargo space, but it’s a small and inconsequential price to pay for style. The CX-30 also has a premium cabin with near-luxury styling. The switchgear feels nice in the hands, and Mazda uses quality materials throughout.

Toyota: The Corolla Cross features a taller, more traditional SUV design that is just better to see out of due to its upright proportions. It is also easier to get in and out of, especially the back seat. But once you climb in, you will be happier inside the Mazda.

The Toyota’s cabin feels cheap, with hard plastics and low-quality materials. Even simple things like the switchgear don’t feel nearly as premium as the Mazda. The CX-30 is just more elegant than the Toyota, which feels cheap by comparison.

Advantage: Mazda

Features: Screen Time

Photo by: Mazda Photo by: Toyota

Mazda: In a world where touchscreens dominate car interiors and infuriate drivers, the CX-30 offers a tactile option that I still love. The rotary dial on the center console that controls the infotainment screen fits the crossover’s sporty personality. It’s one more thing that gives the Mazda its driver-focused feel.

Mazda’s infotainment software, though, is clunky and unattractive, with the 10.3-inch screen tucked far onto the back of the dashboard. It is touchscreen-capable when using Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but it’s awkward to reach.

Toyota: The Corolla Cross has a slightly larger 10.5-inch touchscreen, which Toyota pairs with tactile controls for vital vehicle functions. There are physical switches and buttons for the audio volume, temperature, fan speed, heated seats, and traction control.

The essentials are within easy reach, but it’s just not as attractive as Mazda’s layout. Toyota put function over form, and which is better comes down to personal preferences.

Advantage: Toyota

Verdict: Mazda Takes The Cake

Photo by: Mazda

While the Mazda CX-30 and Toyota Corolla Cross are both compact crossovers, they are built for two entirely different customers. The CX-30 sacrifices fuel economy and versatility to deliver a fun, engaging driving experience. It’s what makes Mazda special, and the Turbo Premium Plus is as thrilling an option as you can get in the segment.

What do you think?

The Toyota Corolla Cross XSE Hybrid is a far more sensible choice than the Mazda. It achieves great fuel economy numbers, it’s easy to drive, and it’s more functional. It’s also a lot more boring to drive.

The 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross XSE Hybrid that I drove cost $37,524 as tested, which is cheaper than the 2026 Mazda CX-30 Turbo Premium Plus I had. The Mazda cost $41,180, including destination, but you can get the turbocharged 2.5-liter powertrain in the cheaper CX-30 Turbo Aire Edition, which starts at $35,905.

2026 Mazda CX30 Turbo Plus 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Turbocharged 2.5-Liter Four-Cylinder 2.0-Liter Four-Cylinder Hybrid 250 Horsepower / 320 Pound-Feet 196 Horsepower / 151 Pound-Feet All-Wheel Drive All-Wheel Drive 3,527 Pounds 3,373 Pounds 22 / 30 / 25 Combined 46 / 39 / 42 Combined $41,180 (As Tested) $37,524 (As Tested)

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