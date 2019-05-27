Over-the-air software updates are not something new in the automotive industry, especially for manufacturers like Tesla, and BMW is finally introducing the wireless service for some of its models. All cars equipped with Operating System 7.0 can now benefit from the Remote Software Upgrade features, the Bavarian brand has just announced.

Just like with regular software updates, the feature keeps the operating system up-to-date with the latest version released by the manufacturer. The first upgrade available for the aforementioned BMW vehicles includes the Intelligent Personal Assistant, “whose range of intelligent functions can now be expanded automatically and conveniently over the air.”

Other updates currently available affect mostly the driver assistance systems such as the active cruise control and side collision protection. Additionally, and we bet that’s the part most of you will find most intriguing, the upgrades will allow customers to find, activate, and use new functions from the BMW ConnectedDrive Store.

The over-the-air software updates are available for vehicles like the new X5, 3 Series, and 8 Series, all of which feature BMW’s latest Operating System 7.0 with factory integrated Remote Software Upgrade. The company promises to “regularly expand and improve” the scope of updates and to constantly evolve the Intelligent Personal Assistant’s skills. All of this, of course, will happen free of charge.

Some of the other manufacturers in the automotive industry that offer wireless over-the-air software updates, besides Tesla, are Opel, Audi, Volvo, Ford, and others. Most of these companies have updates that are focused on non-critical infotainment features or offed new applications and functions for the infotainment system.

In some cases, wireless updates can also contribute to significant improvements of certain functions of a car. Case in point, Tesla’s Autopilot 2 update which also introduced automatic wipers.

Source: BMW