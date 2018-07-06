The Koenigsegg Agera is finally bowing out after eight years of hypercar dominance. The final two Agera models are complete, heading to their customers this weekend in Germany before jetting off to England for the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed festivities. The company aptly named the final two models Thor and Väder. You can make your own Disney crossover joke.

Koenigsegg, with the blessing of the owners, calls these final two Agera models Final Edition. The Final Edition series is made up of three units designated back in March 2016, but the last two were just completed at the Koenigsegg factory in Ängelholm, Sweden. Koenigsegg based the two cars off the Agera RS, making all options available to owners at no additional cost while including several unique aerodynamic bits.

Thor, a two-tone clear carbon with diamond flake, features a large Le Mans-style central fin for high-speed stability. The car also comes with Koenigsegg’s usual assortment of active aerodynamic bits.

Thor’s companion, Väder, has a traditional clear carbon finish with diamond flake and white gold leaf highlights. At the rear, there are two small winglets. There’s a massive rear spoiler supported by snakes that come off the cabin roof, which feature cutouts to reveal the supporting skeletal structure of the active rear wing. Both Thor and Väder feature custom front winglets, enlarged front and rear spoilers, and the 1MW (one megawatt) engine upgrade.

These Agera models are serious performance machines, packing a biturbochargeed 5.0-liter V8 producing 1,360 horsepower and 1,011 pounds-feet of torque. Last year, the car earned a handful of speed records, becoming the fastest street-legal production car in the world after posting an average speed of 277.9 mph (444.6 kph) during the two runs. That’s insanely fast.

While Koenigsegg is done producing the Agera, the Swedish automaker won’t rest on its laurels. The company still has the Regera in production. Koenigsegg says a replacement for the Agera line is coming, and expect to see it at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Book those flights now.

Source: Koenigsegg, Oskar Bakke