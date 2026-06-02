This Gorgeous Porsche-Inspired Hypercar Is Hiding A Secret

The Breakdown: Miller Motorcars is celebrating its 50 th anniversary with a special one-off supercar.

It’s called the JC9, and it’s based on the Porsche Carrera GT.

It was designed in collaboration with Jason Castriota, an automotive designer known for the Ferrari P4/5 and many others.

It’s not every day that a luxury dealership decides it wants to build a one-off supercar, but that’s what Connecticut’s Miller Motorcars has done here. It collaborated with automotive designer Jason Castriota on the JC9, which is based on the Porsche Carrera GT—and it looks like something that could have competed alongside the 917K from over 50 years ago.

According to the Instagram post announcing the car, which made its official debut last weekend, the JC9 is a "coachbuilt V10 manual supercar" that is "fully constructed out of carbon fiber." The car doesn’t look like the Carrera GT it is based on, but that changes when you look inside.

The JC9’s cabin is identical to the donor car's, including the gauges, dashboard vents, and center console. Even the steering wheel looks the same, featuring a new covering that removes the Porsche logo.

It’s unclear if the GT’s naturally aspirated V10 makes any additional power. The 5.7-liter made 603 horsepower and 45 pound-feet of torque when it was on sale 20 years ago.

What do you think?

The car made its debut at the dealership's 50th anniversary celebration. The JC9 was on display alongside other cars Castriota has designed, such as the Ferrari P4/5, the Ferrari 612 Kappa, the Maserati Birdcage 75th, the SSC Tuatara, the Ford Mustang Mach-E, and the Bertone Mantide.

Gallery: Miller Motorcars JC9 7 Source: Miller Motorcars

Motor1’s Take: The JC9 might be based on the Carrera GT, but Castriota's design makeover is stunning. It looks like a true one-off that could have come from Porsche itself.

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