BMW is rolling out its newest crop of vehicles. With the new 2025 M5 debuting, the rest of the lineup is nearly ready for the next model year. We’ve already seen updates to vehicles like the 2 Series, the M3 and M4, the iX, and others. Soon the entire 2025 BMW lineup will be updated for the US.

Here's what you can expect before these models hit the lots over the next months.

2025 BMW 2 Series

On-Sale Date: August 2024

Price: $40,375

Engine: Turbo 2.0L Four-Cylinder / Turbo 3.0L Inline-Six

Output: 255 / 382 Horsepower

What’s New: Exterior Package, Tweaked Interior + Updated Infotainment

The updated 2 Series gets an optional "M Sport Professional" package that adds blacked-out trim and a spoiler. The automaker also adds new color options, like Vegas Red.

Inside, BMW installed the iDrive 8.5 infotainment system, which is a bit easier to use. Ambient lighting integrated into the climate vents is standard, as are heated seats.

The powertrain carries over unchanged, with the 230i model packing BMW's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making the same 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine makes 382 hp and 369 lb-ft of twist in the M240i.

2025 BMW M2

On-Sale Date: August 2024

Price: $66,075

Engine: Twin-Turbo 3.0L Inline-Six

Output: 473 Horsepower

What's New: More Power + Updated Infotainment

The most significant update to the M2 for 2025 is the powertrain. The twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine now makes 473 horsepower, the same as the base M3.

Torque output depends on the transmission, with the six-speed manual delivering 406 pound-feet of torque while the eight-speed auto makes much more—443 lb-ft. The automatic-equipped M2 is also quicker to 60 miles per hour, 3.9 versus 4.1 seconds.

BMW didn’t change the exterior design; it only updated the car with black badges and exhaust tips. BMW also expanded paint options. Inside, the M2 benefits from the updated iDrive 8.5 infotainment software and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

The 2025 M2 is also a bit more expensive than the outgoing model. It now starts at $66,075, about $2,000 more than before.

2025 BMW 4 Series

On-Sale Date: March 2024

Price: $51,875

Engine: Turbo 2.0L Hybrid Four-Cylinder / Turbo 3.0L Hybrid Inline-Six

Output: 255 / 386 Horsepower

What's New: Updated Headlights + Hybrid Engines

The BMW 4 Series Coupe received minor styling updates for 2025. The automaker updated the headlight graphics with new low- and high-beam lights and gave the two trims unique grilles. The cabin features new steering wheel designs, including a flat-bottomed leather option that’s standard on the M440i and optional on the 430i.

The 430i now uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, making 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The M440i packs BMW’s turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine with a hybrid system. Total output is 386 hp and 396 lb-ft. Both trims are rear-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive is optional.

The 2025 BMW 430i Coupe starts at $51,875. Adding xDrive AWD increases the price to $53,875. All prices include the $1,175 destination charge). The M440i costs $65,425, while the M440i xDrive is $67,425.

2025 BMW M4

On-Sale Date: March 2024

Price: $80,275

Engine: Twin-Turbo 3.0L Inline-Six

Output: 473 / 503 / 523 Horsepower

What's New: Updates Lights, More Power + M4 CS

The 2025 BMW M4 barely looks different, but the automaker increased the output in the M4 Competition xDrive variant and introduced the ultra-hot M4 CS. The ultimate M4 coupe makes 543 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque from the model’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine, reaching 60 miles per hour in 3.2 seconds.

The M4 Competition xDrive now makes 523 horsepower, 20 more than before, and 479 pound-feet of torque. The rest of the M4 lineup rolls into the 2025 model year with the same amount of power as last year. The entry-level model delivers 473 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque, while the rear-wheel-drive M4 Competition makes 503 hp and 479 lb-ft.

Visually, the M4 rocks updated headlights and taillights. Inside, there’s a new flat-bottom steering wheel with tweaked spokes and BMW’s iDrive 8.5 infotainment system. There’s a new 14.9-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

The 2025 BMW M4 is more expensive than before, starting at $80,275 with a $1,175 destination fee. The M4 Competition costs $84,375, while the M4 Competition xDrive is $89,475. The M4 Competition xDrive convertible, the only variant available, starts at $96,475. The M4 CS is much more than that, costing $124,675 to start.

2025 BMW i5

On-Sale Date: March 2024

Price: $71,275 (i5 xDrive4o)

Engine: Single / Dual Permanent-Magnet Synchronous

Output: 335 / 389 / 593 Horsepower

What's New: xDrive40 Trim

BMW has a new trim for the i5 electric sedan for 2025 that splits the difference between the entry-level i5 sDrive40 and the hotter i5 M60. The i5 xDrive40 has two electric motors, just like the M60, but it makes a lot less power.

The xDrive40 delivers a combined 389 horsepower and 435 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels. That’s quite a bit less than the 593-hp output of the M60. BMW says the xDrive40 can hit 60 miles per hour in 5.2 seconds, versus 3.7 seconds for the M-badged car, and reach a 130-mph top speed. All the trims share the same 84.3-kilowatt-hour battery pack.

The rest of the i5 lineup continues until 2025, unchanged as the model launched in 2024. However, BMW thought it best to bridge the gap between the first two i5 trims. The new 2025 i5 xDrive40 starts at $71,275.

2025 BMW M5

On-Sale Date: Late 2024

Price: $120,675

Engine: Twin-Turbo 4.4L V-8 PHEV

Output: 717 Horsepower

What’s New: Next Generation + Hybrid Powertrain

The 2025 BMW M5 is all-new. BMW’s first plug-in-hybrid performance sedan packs a serious punch. Under the hood is a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8 engine supplemented by a single electric motor and a 14.8-kilowatt-hour battery pack. The total output is listed at 717 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque, which makes it the most powerful M5 ever built.

It takes the new M5 just 3.4 seconds to reach 60 mph and it has a top speed of 190 if you go for the optional M Driver's Package. As a plug-in hybrid, the new M5 also has an EV driving mode that will get you an estimated 25 miles of range.

The M5 doesn’t go on sale until later this year—and it will be pricey. You’ll have to dish out at least $120,675 for a new M5.

2025 BMW 8 Series

On-Sale Date: Now

Price: $91,975 / $107,475

Engine: Turbo 3.0L Inline-Six / Twin-Turbo 4.0L V-8

Output: 335 / 523 Horsepower

The 8 Series is one of BMW’s longest-tenured luxury cars, but it did get a facelift in 2023 that added a new light-up grille and a larger touchscreen display. It rolls into 2025 mostly unchanged and is still available in two-door, four-door, and convertible variants.

The base 8 Series has a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine making 335 horsepower, and it’s available with either rear- or all-wheel drive. The M850i has a more potent twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8 making 523 hp and giving it a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds.

The 840i starts at $91,975 with destination, and the M850i is $107,475.

2025 BMW M8 Competition

On-Sale Date: Now

Price: $140,975

Engine: Twin-Turbo 4.4L V-8

Output: 617 Horsepower

The BMW M8 Competition is still available in three body styles for 2025. The automaker puts its twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 engine in the Coupe, Grand Coupe, and convertible trims, giving the sleek model 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. The coupe and sedan can hit 60 mph in 3.0 seconds, while the convertible takes 3.1 seconds.

The entire M8 got a refresh for 2023 that included minor styling tweaks to the headlights and a larger infotainment screen. The Coupe and Gran Coupe have the same starting price, $140,975, while the M8 Competition Convertible is $10,000 more at $150, 975.

2025 Alpina B8

On-Sale Date: Now

Price: $152,675

Engine: Twin-Turbo 4.4L V-8

Output: 612 Horsepower

BMW offers two Alpina models in its US lineup. Alongside the base 8 Series and the potent M8, the Alpina B8 is a powerful but posh alternative to the standard BMW models. It’s only available in the four-door Gran Coupe variant, and it has a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8 engine with 612 horsepower and a 0-60 mph time of just 3.3 seconds. You can get one in 2025 for a hefty $152,675.

2025 BMW iX

On-Sale Date: July 2024

Price: $88,425

Motors: Dual Electrically Excited Synchronous

Output: 516 / 610 Horsepower

What's New: Silent Mode

The BMW iX is just a few years old and arrives in 2025 with only minor updates. The all-electric powertrain carries over into the new model year unchanged, with the dual electrically excited synchronous motors making up to either 516 horsepower and 564 pound-feet of torque or 610 hp and 749 lb-ft, depending on the trim.

BMW is bringing its new Silent Mode to the crossover, which, when activated, mutes the entertainment and limits the amount of information on the central display. The mode also closes the sunshades, turns off the ambient lighting, and sets the do-not-disturb setting in the iDrive 8.5 operating system.

The iX is available in two trims: the iX xDrive50 and the iX M60. Both have a 111.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack, with the xDrive 50 delivering up to 303 miles and the M60 going 285 miles on a single charge. The 2025 iX xDrive50 has a starting price of $88,524. The iX M60 starts at $112,675.

2025 BMW X3

On-Sale Date: Late 2024

Price: $50,675 / $65,275

Engine: Turbo 2.0L Four-Cylinder Mild-Hybrid / Turbo 3.0L Inline-Six Mild-Hybrid

Output: 255 / 393 Horsepower

What's News: Next Generation + New Design Language

The iconic BMW X3 has a bold new look and a bunch of fresh features for the 2025 model year. All versions of the X3 ditch the "i" designation; the base model is now the X3 30 xDrive. That version has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, making 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The X3 M50 xDrive has an electrified 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine making 393 hp and 428 lb-ft of torque, propelling the crossover to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

Inside, the new X3 gets the latest iDrive 9 infotainment with two screes perched atop the dash. In total, the X3 has 31.5 cubic feet behind the second row and 67.1 cubes with the rear seats folded down. The X3 can also tow up to 4,850 pounds with the optional trailer hitch.

The base X3 starts at $50,675 and the sportier M50 model costs $65,275.

2025 BMW X5

On-Sale Date: Now

Price: $66,875

Engine: Turbo 3.0L Inline-Six Hybrid / Twin-Turbo 4.4L V-8 / Turbo 3.0L Inline-Six PHEV

Output: 375 / 523 / 483 Horsepower

What's New: 25th Anniversary Trim

BMW updated the X5 for 2024, so the 2025 model year doesn’t see any significant changes. The base model has a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine with 48-volt mild-hybrid assist giving it 375 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. The new X5 M60i model has a twin-turbo V-8 with 523 hp and 553 lb-ft. And there’s a plug-in xDrive50e with 483 hp and an estimated electric driving range of 40 miles.

Inside is a 12.3-inch information screen with a 14.9-inch diagonal instrument cluster, while an ambient light bar with 15 options adds some extra color to the cabin. The 2025 X5 also has the Driving Assistance Professional Package, which lets you take your hands off the wheel at speeds of up to 85 mph.

New for 2025 is the Silver Anniversary Edition trim, which celebrates 25 years of the X5 with a special off-road package. That package adds Lime Rock Grey paint, a dual-axle air suspension, and General Grabber off-road tires. The Silver Anniversary Edition costs $81,075.

2025 BMW X5M Competition

On-Sale Date: Now

Price: $125,975

Engine: Twin-Turbo 4.0L V-8 Mild-Hybrid

Output: 617 Horsepower

The M Competition model is the brawniest X5 BMW offers. Its twin-turbo V-8 has a 48-volt mild-hybrid assist and is tuned to 617 horsepower, paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. That gives it a 0-60 mph time of 3.7 seconds. Like the rest of the X5 lineup, it has a premium interior with a 12.3-inch information screen and a 14.9-inch diagonal instrument cluster. You also get M-specific elements like an M Sport exhaust, carbon fiber design elements, and a track mode.

2025 BMW X6

On-Sale Date: Now

Price: $75,675

Engine: Turbo 3.0L Inline-Six Hybrid / Twin-Turbo 4.4L V-8 / Turbo 3.0L Inline-Six PHEV

Output: 375 / 523 / 483 Horsepower

Like the traditional X5, the BMW X6 got a major makeover in 2024 that included updates to the exterior and interior designs. The base engine is still a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid assist making 375 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. The X5 M60i uses a twin-turbo V-8 to produce 523 hp and 553 lb-ft. The plug-in xDrive50e also carries over with 483 hp and an estimated electric driving range of 40 miles.

The X6 does have the swoopier roof, but it maintains the X5’s 12.3-inch center touchscreen and 14.9-inch diagonal instrument monitor, along with all the same active safety equipment including BMW’s Driving Assistance Professional Package.

The base X6 xDrive40i starts at $75,675 with destination while the X60i is $95,475.

2025 BMW X6M Competition

On-Sale Date: Now

Price: $130,875

Engine: Twin-Turbo 4.0L V-8 Mild-Hybrid

Output: 617 Horsepower

The BMW X6 M wraps the X5 M’s potent hybrid powertrain in a sleeker package, and while the crossover’s swoopy roof might encroach on headroom, it makes up for it in style. Under the hood is the brand’s twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8 with 48-volt mild-hybrid assist that makes 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. It can hit 60 miles per hour from a standstill in 3.7 seconds.

Like the regular X6, the X6 M also got a redesign for 2024 that updated the exterior and installed BMW’s Curved Display in the cabin. The driver can now access a 14.9-inch screen infotainment touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that's wrapped in a single bezel.

The 2025 BMW X6 M Competition is more expensive than in 2024. It now starts at $130,875.

2025 BMW X7

On-Sale Date: Now

Price: $84,675

Engine: Turbo 3.0-Liter Inline-Six Mild-Hybrid

Output: 375 /523 Horsepower

The BMW X7 is the automaker’s full-size SUV offering, with three rows of seats for up to seven passengers. The model first went on sale in 2019, undergoing a refresh for 2023 and rolling into 2025 without any updates. The 2025 X7 is available in two trims, X7 xDrive40i and X7 M60i, both with mild-hybrid assist.

The entry-level xDrive40, with its $84,675 starting price, has a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine making a total output of 375 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque. The X7 M60i uses the brand’s twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 engine, which delivers 523 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque and can reach 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. The M-badged X7 costs $112,875 for 2025.

2025 Alpina XB7

On-Sale Date: Now

Price: $153,395

Engine: Twin-Turbo 4.4-Liter V-8

Output: 630 Horsepower

BMW doesn’t offer an X7M (yet). Instead, the company looks to long-time partner and Bavarian tuner Alpina for a hotter XB7 SUV. The latest iteration of the XB7 debuted in 2023 with the X7’s updated look and new technology inside, but with Alpina visual touches like the brand’s ubiquitous 21-inch wheels.

Under the hood, the XB7 has a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8 making 630 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. This sporty SUV will race to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 180 mph. It takes just 12.4 seconds for it to hit a quarter mile. All this style and performance doesn’t come cheap, though; the Alpina XB7 starts at $153,395 for 2025.

2025 BMW Z4

On-Sale Date: March 2024

Price: $71,125

Engine: Turbo 2.0L Four-Cylinder / Turbo 3.0L Inline-Six

Output: 255 / 382 Horsepower

What's New: Manual Transmission

The biggest update to the BMW Z4 for 2025 is the addition of a six-speed manual transmission. It’s only available on the Z4 M40i trim and costs an extra $3,500 over the automatic, but you can now shuffle gears the old-fashioned way in the coupe.

The gearbox is available as part of the Handschalter package. It also includes unique steering and suspension tuning, a stiffer anti-roll bar, and a staggered 19- and 20-inch wheel setup. BMW makes the model’s Shadowline package standard, adding black accents to the mirror caps, badges, and fenders.

The turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six that powers the M40i makes 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. The Z4 sDrive30i features the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 255 hp and 295 lb-ft.

The entry-level Z4 sDrive30i starts at $55,225, with the destination charge. The Z4 M40i with the automatic costs $67,625, while BMW prices the M40i at $71,125.