Where would BMW be today without its SUVs? Purists might adore the brand even more, but accountants from Munich would have a hard time crunching the numbers. The company has blossomed into the world's largest premium automaker, leaving Mercedes-Benz in the rearview mirror over the last few years. SUVs have been a driving factor to BMW's success, and it all started with the X5.

BMW is celebrating a quarter of a century of its original SUV as the first E53-generation vehicle rolled off the assembly line at Plant Spartanburg in South Carolina on September 1, 1999. Aptly called the Silver Anniversary Edition, this 2025 X5 is based on the xDrive40i. Setting it apart from the regular model, the X5 features Individual paint (Lime Rock Grey) and a special badge on the tailgate.

BMW hasn't had a true off-roader yet, but it's taking a slight step in that direction with this X5. Offered as standard equipment, the xOffroad Package bundles a two-axle air suspension with a mechanical rear differential lock and extra underbody protection. It comes with better ground clearance and four new driving modes: xSnow, xSand, xGravel, and xRocks. Each has pre-established settings for the ride height, traction control, gearbox shifts, acceleration response, and other parameters.

But wait, there's more. To sweeten the deal, BMW is throwing in a so-called xOffroad camera that works at speeds of up to 22 mph to show the surrounding terrain. Supplementing the camera is an xOffroad View in the center screen that shows the inclination or downhill gradient of the terrain. It also displays the roll tendency and ground clearance.

Although X5s are rarely driven off the beaten path, the Silver Anniversary Edition can be fitted with optional all-terrain tires. The dealer-installed General Grabber tire set is offered at a discount and combines with these 20-inch, two-tone wheels taken from the M Sport Package.

The dark exterior accents are also borrowed from the X5s with M Sport goodies. Inside, the carbon fiber trim is sourced from the X5 M60i and the full-fat X5 M Competition. You can have those lovely seats in Black, Cognac, Coffee, or Silverstone Sensafin. Rounding off the tweaks is the special badge ahead of the gear selector.

Beginning in August, BMW will make around 1,000 examples of the X5 Silver Anniversary Edition for the US market. At $81,075 with destination and handling fees included, the special edition is $11,900 more expensive than a base xDrive40i. For your money's worth ships the vehicle with a roof rack, a trailer hitch, all-weather floor mats, and a luggage compartment mat.