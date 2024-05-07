It's been a long time coming. But the wait is finally over. The new BMW M4 CS is here, slotting neatly between the Competition and CSL to bring more power, less weight, and gobs of speed to the house of M.

If you're familiar with the M3 CS, none of this will come as a surprise. The two-door gets the same 543-horsepower tune to its twin-turbocharged inline-six. Peak torque is 479 pound-feet, and it reaches the ground through BMW's M xDrive all-wheel drive system. An eight-speed Steptronic automatic is the only transmission, and under full throttle, 60 mph arrives in 3.2 seconds. Top speed is limited to 188 mph—matching the M3 CS on all fronts.

Weight is down, too. BMW says 45 pounds are shaved versus the M4 Competition thanks to an infusion of carbon fiber reinforced plastic for numerous body panels like the hood, front splitter, and rear diffuser, among others. It's not just on the outside either—the center console, paddle shifters, and various interior trim pieces use the lightweight material. The standard-issue M Carbon seats are lighter, and BMW even trimmed eight pounds from the exhaust system.

Combined with chassis and suspension tuning that's specific to the CS, the result is a quick coupe that also bites through corners. No, it's not quicker around the Nürburgring than the CSL, but it's incredibly close. BMW clocked an official time of 7 minutes 21.99 seconds—approximately 1.5 seconds slower than the decidedly hardcore CSL. To help buyers get the most from the CS on a race course, BMW offers either track or "ultra-track" tires as a no-cost option. They mount to a staggered set of M alloy wheels offered in either black or gold, measuring 19 inches in front and 20 inches at the back.

Other CS touches include a distinctive black interior with red trim, awash in leather and Alcantara. Exterior colors at launch are limited to Riviera Blue or Frozen Isle of Man Green, contrasting with exposed carbon fiber and yellow running lights in the headlights. You'll find CS branding on the seats, center console, and door sills, not to mention CS badges on the trunk and grille. That big kidney grille—now frameless to save weight—gets red trim to help it pop out versus the standard M4.

While weight is down, the price is certainly not. With a $1,175 destination charge included, the M4 CS starts at $124,675—a $35,200 premium over the M4 Competition xDrive. Production begins in July with deliveries coming later this year.