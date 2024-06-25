Few vehicles stir the enthusiast pot like the BMW M5. After a lengthy buildup, the company's latest super sedan is here. The new M5 is the most powerful to ever wear the iconic badge. But it's also the heaviest M5 of all-time thanks to its standard hybrid powertrain.

As expected, there's XM DNA under the skin—namely the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 and a single electric motor sandwiched into the eight-speed transmission. Total system output is 717 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque, a bit less than what you get in the XM Label. The engine alone makes 577 hp, and another 194 hp comes from the motor, identical to what you find in the XM. However, the hybrid battery is smaller, at 14.8 kWh.

BMW says the new M5 can run from zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. Top speed is limited to 155 mph, though that jumps to 190 mph with the M Driver's Package. The flip side of that speed is quiet, electric-only operation that comes with a plug-in hybrid. In Electric mode, BMW projects 25 miles of silent range solely on battery power. However, if you dip into the throttle or decide to manually shift the M Steptronic transmission, the car will assume you're ready to play and fire up the engine for more power.

Speaking of playing, there are three standard-issue drive modes for the new M5. Comfort is where gasoline and electricity work to provide the smoothest, most efficient journey possible. The gas engine will shut off more often and suspension/transmission settings are held in their least intrusive configurations. Sport and Sport Plus liven things up (while keeping the engine running at all times), but the optional Dynamic and Dynamic Plus settings are needed for the full M5 experience. These modes optimize the powertrain for full power and ramp up the cooling system for track duty.

Dynamic is also how you switch the xDrive all-wheel-drive system to rear-wheel drive. You can also get it by turning off the stability control, giving drivers "an even more unfiltered performance experience," according to BMW. There's an electronically controlled differential lock for the rear that can send power left or right as needed to get the job done, working not unlike a stability control system. The difference here is that power—not brakes—is used to keep the M5 nice and tidy. That translates to faster cornering with more confidence, something further aided by the active rear steering that turns up to 1.5 degrees.

Stopping the M5 are six-piston calipers on 16.1-inch discs in front, with single-piston floating calipers biting 15.7-inch discs at the back. M Carbon ceramic brakes are optional, bumping the front disc size to 16.5 inches while lopping off 55 pounds in the process. They sit behind a set of staggered wheels measuring 20 inches in front, and 21 at the back.

This is all part of the M5's bespoke driveline setup, which goes way beyond stiffer 5-Series springs. The five-link rear axle is model-specific and uses strengthened control arms, camber control arms, and guide arms designed for higher g loading. The double-wishbone front axle is more rigid and uses M5-specific hubs.

There's extra bracing for the strut towers, underfloor bracing, and mounts for various chassis components are stronger. Naturally, BMW's Adaptive M suspension is standard, featuring electronically controlled dampers that drivers can fine-tune.

2025 BMW M5

And there's plenty of fine-tuning available. In addition to the aforementioned drive modes, the new M5 allows individual settings for the suspension, brakes, steering, transmission, and the xDrive all-wheel-drive system. While we're discussing technology, you'll find BMW's 8.5 operating systems with M-specific displays for the driver and front-seat passengers. A heads-up display is standard, and for the moments when you don't feel like driving, you can stream videos or play a selection of AirConsole games.

Visually speaking, the M5 is unmistakable with its quad exhaust tips at the back. It's also a touch wider—3.0 inches in front and 1.9 inches at the back. BMW says the sides of the M5 are redesigned versus the 5 Series to help give it a more aggressive stance. The front fascia bristles with vents and contrasting angles, and a subtle lip spoiler adds some character to the rear. There are nine standard colors are available at launch, but buyers can dip into numerous BMW Individual shades for something unique.

And now for the elephant in the room. The 2025 BMW M5 weighs 5,390 pounds. That's not as much as an actual elephant, but it's more than a Ford F-150 with the four-door cab and four-wheel drive. However, we already drove a preproduction M5 on a track and we're amazed at just how good it is. The weight seems to be a non-issue, but how will that translate to everyday use? That's something we're keen to examine with more seat time in the car, so stay tuned.

Or, you can buy one for a starting price of $120,675 and decide for yourself if the heaviest M5 ever is still a driver's delight. Deliveries will begin later this year.