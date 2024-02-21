It's only February, but 2025-model vehicles are already making their way onto dealer lots. Unfortunately, that means a handful of cars won’t make it to see the new year, with at least 8 already on the chopping block.

For some, it’s been a long time coming. The dated Nissan lineup could use a major refresh, with the Titan being discontinued after this year and the Altima and Versa following next year. But we'll be sad to see Alfa Romeo's Quadrifoglio range go, as well as the iconic Camaro.

As the year goes on, more cars are destined to join this list.

Pour one out for Alfa Romeo's Quadrifolio performance lineup, at least for now. The company is discontinuing the Giulia Quadrifoglio with a gas engine after 2024, but Head of North American Operations Larry Dominique says the clover badge could return in the next few years on an electric or hybrid performance car.

Alfa is also discontinuing the Stelvio Quadrifoglio. The 505-horsepower performance SUV won't stick around for 2025 as the company moves away from internal-combustion engines for battery-powered performance instead.

Last year Chevy killed the four-cylinder Camaro. For 2025, the entire Camaro name will drive off into the sunset. The final sixth-generation model was actually produced in December of 2023—a ZL1 1LE with a manual transmission and 650 horsepower—but you can probably still find a new 2024 model sitting on dealer lots.

The Ford Escape was the 25th best-selling vehicle in America last year with over 140,000 units sold. But that's still not good enough for the compact SUV to stick around past 2024. The now 23-year-old nameplate will be discontinued before the end of the year, following the Edge SUV before it.

After 11 years on the market, this generation of the Maserati Ghibli will be discontinued for 2025. As Maserati moves more toward electrification, the dated Ghibli may be replaced in the future, perhaps with an electric or hybrid powertrain.

Both the hatchback and sedan versions of the Mitsubishi Mirage will reportedly get the axe at the end of 2024. With a starting price of $17,955, the five-door is still one of the cheapest cars in America. But sluggish performance and an outdated platform make it a tough sell.

Mini's new-and-improved lineup won't include the lovable Clubman. You can still technically buy one in 2024, but fewer than 100 units of the Final Edition will be offered in the US with a starting price of $47,145. After that, Mini will sunset its station wagon for now.

The Nissan Titan is another longstanding Nissan model that won't make it to 2025. Even though trucks are usually big business, Nissan sold fewer than 20,000 Titans in 2023, so it’s not going to stick around much longer.

Discontinued For 2024

Alpina BMW B7

Audi R8

Audi TT

Chevrolet Bolt EV

Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Chevrolet Camaro Turbo

Chrysler 300

Dodge Challenger

Dodge Charger

Dodge Hellcat Models

Ferrari F8 Tributo

Ferrari Portofino M

Ford Edge

Ford Explorer Hybrid

Ford Fiesta (Europe)

Kia Stinger

Kia Rio

Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring

Mazda CX-9

Mazda MX-30

McLaren 720S

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe

Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe

Mercedes-Benz Metris

Nissan Maxima

Porsche Panamera Sport Turbo

