Lamborghini is doing better than ever after posting record sales for the first six months of the year. During January-June 2023, the folks from Sant'Agata Bolognese shipped a total of 5,341 cars, or 4.9 percent more than they did in the same period of last year. Since deliveries of the Revuelto haven't started yet, the jump in sales is exclusively attributed to rising demand for the Huracan naturally aspirated V10 and the Urus high-performance SUV.

EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) was the largest region for Lamborghini in H1 2023 with 2,285 cars delivered. America was next with 1,857 units and Asia Pacific was third with 1,199 cars. The United States was by far the brand's largest single market with 1,625 units, followed by the UK (514), Germany (511), Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau (450), Japan (280), and Italy (270).

In the first six months of the year, revenue increased by 6.7 percent to €1.42 billion while the operating income rose by 7.2 percent to €456 million, resulting in a return on sales improved by 32.1 percent.

The Urus and Huracan are no longer available to order since the production run has already been sold out. Both will be discontinued in the second half of 2024 but the Urus will return as a plug-in hybrid while the Huracan's successor has been spied testing, possibly with a turbocharged V8. The Revulto is also in high demand as the raging bull has enough orders to keep busy for more than two years. It means newly placed orders won't be fulfilled until near the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, Lamborghini is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2023. Aside from unveiling the Aventador's replacement, it also showed the SC63 serving as an LMDh hybrid prototype intended for endurance racing.

Looking into the future, 2028 will see the introduction of a fourth road-going car. Serving as the brand's first-ever EV, the new model will take the shape of a 2+2 grand tourer with more ground clearance than the supercars but not as tall as the Urus. It's expected to use a platform shared with other high-end models from the Volkswagen Group by replicating the strategy used for the Urus.