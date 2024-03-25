Pour one out for the Porsche 718—the entry-level sports cars are officially no more in the European Union. As with the gasoline Macan, Porsche is retiring the Boxster and Cayman ahead of schedule because the two cars won't meet the new cybersecurity regulations.

Europe's new cybersecurity laws come into effect July 2024, at which point, Porsche will no longer be allowed to register the cars in the EU. But the two models will live on in other markets for the time being.

In an e-mail to Motor1, Porsche 718 spokesperson Oliver Hilger confirmed the coupe and convertible have been discontinued in the EU. But there are some exceptions. The Cayman GT4 RS and Boxster RS Spyder models are exempt from the rule given their limited production.

The issue stems from the electrical architecture used by the Boxster and Cayman, which don't meet the forthcoming regulations. Tweaking the cars to meet the new law would cost Porsche about half the budget used for an all-new model, which isn't financially viable.

The fourth-generation Boxster/Cayman is an old product relatively, debuting in 2016 under the "982" internal codename. The first-gen Macan is even older considering it's been on the market since 2014. The 718's retirement from the EU is unlikely to put a big dent in Porsche's sales, but the Macan has always been a strong seller. Globally, the crossover racked up 87,355 sales in 2023, or more than four times compared to the 718 lineup.

The next-generation 718 will be purely electric when it goes on sale in 2025. The EV's arrival won't spell the end of the current gas models since the two will peacefully coexist for an unspecified amount of time. Porsche has a similar strategy in place for the two generations of the Macan.

Although the 718 is no longer available to configure in EU markets, you can still buy a brand-new Boxster or Cayman by picking from whatever's available in stock. The clock is ticking because that will no longer be possible from July 1 when unsold cars will become unregistrable.