With the TRX bowing out, the new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO is now the brand’s sportiest offering. It’s not a direct TRX replacement, with its lower price and output, but it will soon sit at the top of Ram’s new Sport truck lineup that includes the Rebel, Warlock, and Power Wagon.

Under the hood of the RHO sits the high-output version of Stellantis’s Hurricane engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six makes 540 horsepower and 521 pound-feet of torque.

The truck will hit 60 miles per hour in 4.6 seconds and 100 mph in 11.7. The quarter-mile passes in 13.1 seconds at 105 mph, and top speed is 118 mph. But speed isn’t the truck’s only forte.

Underneath the massive wheel arches are Bilstein’s Black Hawk e2 adaptive performance shocks, the same set Ram used on the TRX. They've been retuned for the RHO’s weight balance, as the Hurricane engine is about 150 pounds lighter than the Hemi V-8. The truck also has forged aluminum front upper and lower control arms, retuned spring rates, active performance damping, and other upgrades. It rides two inches higher than the rest of the 1500 lineup.

Behind the transmission sits a BorgWarner 48-13 full-time active transfer case with upgraded internals for improved durability and a low range of 2.64:1. At the back is a Dana 60 rear axle with full-floating axle shafts, a rear electronic differential, and an axle hop damper. Engineers altered the frame’s hard points to allow for up to 14 inches of rear axle travel—1 more inch than before.

The RHO has been treated to a high-flow induction system with a high-capacity radial air filter that engineers made easily accessible for quick field cleaning. It also features a new low-restriction exhaust system with true dual pipes that end in five-inch tips.

The RHO is eight inches wider than the standard 1500 thanks to its big, composite fender flares. The flares contain a six-inch wider track, 18-inch beadlock wheels, and 35-inch tires. Ram gives the truck a unique hood and grille with a bigger, flow-through badge. LED headlights, steel bumpers, oversized tow hooks, and skid plates complete the look, while buyers can pick between optional full-length rock rails or powder-coated aluminum running boards.

While the RHO looks rough and tough on the outside, the cabin should be a pleasant place to hang out. Twelve-way power leather front seats have heating, ventilation, and massaging functions. Aluminum paddle shifters give drivers control of the potent powertrain while a custom badge with the VIN and a depiction of a rhino sits on the center console.

The RHO comes with up to three interior screens. A 12.3-inch display serves as the digital instrument cluster, while a 14.5-inch one is for the infotainment system that runs the fifth-generation Uconnect system. At 10.25 inches, the final screen sits in front of the passenger and features an HDMI plug for screen mirroring.

Even though it’s designed to play in the dirt and jump over culverts, it can still tow up to 8,380 pounds. Its payload capacity is 1,520 pounds. The RHO can also ford 32 inches of water and has 11.8 inches of ground clearance.

You can order a Ram 1500 RHO starting today. Pricing starts at $71,990, including a $1,995 destination charge, and it will join Ram’s Sport truck lineup alongside the Warlock, Rebel, and Power Wagon in the third quarter of 2024.