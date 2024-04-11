Pour one out for the big boys—the 12-cylinder cars that have come and gone. With advancements in turbocharging, supercharging, and hybridization over the last few years, large displacement engines are getting rarer. Dozens of brands have done away with their biggest (and best) engines in place of smaller units with forced induction. But there are some survivors.

A few sports cars, a handful of supercars, and even a pair of premium SUVs still swear by the lauded V-12. Where so many others have ditched theirs, companies like Aston Martin, Bentley, and Ferrari aren't ready to part ways with the mighty 12-cylinder just yet.

You'll need deep pockets to get your hands on most of these V-12-powered vehicles. But snag these cars while you still can, many of them won't be around for much longer.

Twin-Turbo 5.2L V-12

760 Horsepower

$387,600

The Aston Martin DBS is one of the survivors. While the DB12 and Vantage (for now) have ditched their V-12s, the DBS still packs a twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter 12-cylinder engine making 715 horsepower out of the box. That’s good for a 0-60 mph run of 3.2 seconds. The even more powerful DBS 770 Ultimate makes 760 hp and 664 pound-feet of torque, with a top speed of 211 mph.

6.5L V-12

1,139 Horsepower

$3.5 Million

The Aston Martin Valkyrie is a marvel of engineering. It has a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V-12 engine developed by Cosworth, F1-inspired aerodynamics, and a single electric motor that pushes the output to 1,139 horsepower. It takes just 2.3 seconds for it to reach 60 mph, and the top speed is 217 mph. Assuming you’re one of the lucky 150 customers worldwide to get your hands on a Valkyrie, it’ll cost you a cool $3.5 million.

Twin-Turbo 6.0L W-12

626 Horsepower

$269,225

A Bentley without a 12-cylinder just doesn't seem right. The Flying Spur still has a twin-turbo 6.0-liter W-12 engine making up to 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque in the Speed variant, which gets to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds and races to a top speed of 207. You can get a V-8 and a hybrid V-8 in lesser variants of the Flying Spur for 2024, but why would you? The Flying Spur with the W-12 starts at $269,225.

Twin-Turbo 6.0L W-12

650 Horsepower

$302,725

The Bentley Continental GT Speed uses the same twin-turbo 6.0-liter W-12 as its more luxurious brethren, the Flying Spur. But in this case, that engine has been uprated to 650 horsepower, which launches the GT Speed to 60 mph in a brisk 3.5 seconds and on to 208 mph. Again, you can get a twin-turbo V-8 on lesser variants of the Conti GT instead of the W-12, but don’t.

6.5L V-12

789 Horsepower

$433,765

Even though other models have downsized and turbocharged, Ferrari will likely be the last holdout with a V-12 engine in its lineup. The 812 GTS still has a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V-12 under its sumptuous hood making 789 horsepower. That'll get the super convertible to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds flat and on to a top speed of 211. All that naturally aspirated power doesn't come cheap; the Ferrari 812 GTS costs just over $433,000 for 2024.

6.5L V-12

715 Horsepower

$398,350

Even Ferrari's first SUV has a V-12. The Purosangue packs the same 6.5-liter V-12 as the 812 GTS, but with “just” 715 horsepower and 528 pound-feet of torque. That's still enough to give the Purosangue a 0-60 mph time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 192. The Purosangue SUV costs $398,350 for the 2024 model year.

3.9L V-12

607 Horsepower

$1.8 Million (est.)

Created by the man behind the iconic McLaren F1, the Gordon Murray T.33 is a true V-12-powered supercar. Its Cosworth-sourced 3.9-liter V-12 makes 607 horsepower and 333 pound-feet of torque, with a ridiculous 11,000 rpm redline. And it even has a manual. The T.33 costs about $1.8 million and is available in both right- and left-hand drive—but it’s completely sold out.

3.9L V-12

725 Horsepower

$3.0 Million (est.)

Just like the smaller T.33, the T.50 has a standard Costworth V-12. Here, though, it makes 654 horsepower and has a whopping 12,100 rpm redline. The T.50 also has a fan integrated into the rear of the car for better aerodynamics, powered by a 48-volt electrical motor. Customers looking for a hardcore track version can opt for the T.50S Niki Lauda edition, which tunes that V-12 to 725 hp. The standard T.50 costs about $3.0 million in the US, while the limited Niki Lauda edition is close to $4.3 million.

6.5L V-12 Hybrid

1,001 Horsepower

$608,358

Electrification seems inevitable. But for Lamborghini, that doesn't necessarily mean downsizing. The new Revuelto still has a 6.5-liter V-12 engine with two electric motors that combine for a whopping 1,001 horsepower and a blistering 0-60 mph time of around 2.4 seconds. Better yet, the Revuelto can drive entirely on electric power—only for eight miles, but still impressive nonetheless. Lamborghini's latest super coupe costs $608,358.

Twin-Turbocharged 6.0L V-12

621 Horsepower

$235,450

Even though Mercedes is going all in on electrification, one car in the lineup keeps the V-12 dream alive with the Maybach S680. The largest and most luxurious S-Class has a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V-12 making 621 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. It’s no sports car, but that’s still enough power for it to hit 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. If you want to get your hands on a Maybach S680 in 2024, it’ll cost you $235,450.

Twin-Turbo 6.0L V-12

838 Horsepower

$5.4 Million (est.)

Of course Pagani still uses a V-12. It’s the only engine the automaker offers in its pricey and limited lineup. The first of two new Pagani models with the V-12 is the Imola Roadster, which uses a Mercedes-AMG-sourced, twin-turbo 6.0-liter V-12 making 838 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque. A standard seven-speed sequential gearbox sends it to a top speed of 217 miles per hour. The Imola Roadster costs an estimated $5.4 million, but Pagani is only building eight of them.

Twin-Turbo 6.0L V-12

852 Horsepower

$2.5 Million (est.)

Another new Pagani with a V-12 is the Utopia. Packing the same Mercedes-AMG twin-turbo 6.0-liter engine, the Utopia has 852 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque routed through a good old-fashioned seven-speed manual gearbox. Pagani is only building 99 coupes—with a roadster planned—with a starting price of around $2.5 million.

Twin-Turbocharged 6.7L V-12

592 Horsepower

$391,750

Rolls-Royce’s large and luxurious Cullinan SUV packs a twin-turbocharged 6.7-liter V-12 engine making 563 horsepower in the standard model and 592 horsepower on the Black Badge trim. The latter version will reach 60 mph in less than 5.0 seconds. The base Cullinan costs $391,750 for 2024, while the Black Badge comes in at $453,250.

Twin-Turbocharged 6.7L V-12

592 Horsepower

$354,750

Rolls-Royce is another brand that wouldn’t be the same without a V-12. Even its “entry-level” car, the Ghost, still has a twin-turbocharged 6.7-liter V-12 for 2024. It makes 563 horsepower in base form and 592 horsepower in the Black Badge variant. The latter version is 50 percent quicker than the standard Ghost and costs an extra $43,000. Don’t worry though, you can still get a normal Ghost for the low, low price of $354,750.

Twin-Turbocharged 6.7L V-12

563 Horsepower

$505,750

The iconic Phantom rounds out the Rolls-Royce lineup with the same twin-turbo 6.7-liter V-12 engine as its siblings. Here it makes 563 horsepower and gets the sedan to 60 mph in about 5.0 seconds even. There is no Black Badge Phantom (yet), but the standard version is still plenty pricey. The Phantom costs $505,750 for 2024.