Jaguar Type 00 Concept: This Is It

Say hello to the Type 00 Concept, the long-awaited preview of Jaguar's all-electric transformation. The concept makes its debut in Florida for Miami Art Week, and that's no coincidence. Jaguar sees the 00 Concept as an "artistic endeavor" that combines vivid color with geometric shapes that draw inspiration from the past, all while pointing towards a minimalist future.

“Our presence at Miami Art Week emphasizes Jaguar's purpose as an advocate for art and creativity in all its forms," said Jaguar Managing Director Rawdon Glover. "We know that art is a passion point for our future clients, so what better way than to go and talk to them directly, at one of the world's premier art festivals."

For better or worse, this philosophy defines the Type 00. Pronounced zero-zero, the exterior is dominated by a long hood that blends into a fastback. The front looks impossibly simple, featuring two razor-thin lights at the top and two more down low. In the middle is a basic rectangular grille embossed into the body. Moving further back, the chunky sides feature vertical panels behind the front fenders that remind us of a fourth-generation Range Rover.

The brass ingots down low contain rear-facing cameras that deploy only when needed, which could be more often than not since there's no back window. In its place is something Jaguar calls a "pantograph tailgate" that opens for access to the rear cargo shelf. Butterfly doors open for access to the front seats, and at the very back, you'll find another rectangular grille of sorts. This design feature incorporates full-width taillights.

Jaguar calls this design language Exuberant Modernism, and there's more of the same inside. Flat front seats are bisected by a brass spine. There are no visible instruments or controls; instead, two large screens rotate up from the dash, one on each side of the spine. It's extremely minimalistic, if a tad weird, and it gets even weirder when you see the materials used for the interior. Aside from a wool blend "inspired by handwoven yarns," the seats and center spine are supported by travertine stone. Yes, stone.

By now, you're probably wondering about the mechanical components beneath this curious concept. Unfortunately, Jaguar has nothing to share on that. It uses the company's new JEA architecture, designed from the ground up for future EVs. It will target an EPA-estimated range of 430 miles and reclaim 200 miles of range in 15 minutes when hooked to a high-speed charger.

Gallery: Jaguar Type 00 Concept 42 Source: InsideEVs

What do you think?

It's also unclear just how similar Jaguar's first production vehicle will be to the Type 00 Concept. Early spy photos show a long, low car with a fastback roof and similar proportions, but heavy camouflage prevents us from sussing out any details. Jaguar confirmed it will be a four-door GT, but it won't debut until late 2025.

"The magic of Jaguar is close to my heart—an original British luxury brand unmatched in its heritage, artistry, and emotional magnetism," said JLR CEO Adrian Mardell. "That’s the Jaguar we are recapturing and we will create the same sense of awe that surrounded iconic models like the E-type."

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Source: Jaguar

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